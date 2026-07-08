It was a busy Tuesday night on the trade front in the NBA. Six teams got together to complete a complicated swap that ultimately saw former NBA champion and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton go back to the Washington Wizards. He was there for half of this past season and part of the previous year.

Dallas is sending Middleton to the Wizards via sign-and-trade as part of a larger six-team deal that includes, in total, the Mavericks, Wizards, Clippers, Pistons, Bucks and Grizzlies. It involves previously agreed upon deals such as John Collins, Gary Harris and Taurean Prince… https://t.co/bgmC8NoSup — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2026

Middleton returns to D.C. from the Dallas Mavericks on a sign-and-trade. He has agreed to a contract of three years, $17.6 million with the Wiz. The former member of the Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship team, Middleton is not the player he once was, due to a number of leg injuries over the past few years. But he was still able to contribute 10.2 points per game last season, split between Washington & the Dallas Mavericks.

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Pistons acquire Gary Harris & Taurean Prince as part of 6-team trade

The deal also includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. One of the newest parts of the complex transaction sees the Pistons sending Caris LeVert to Milwaukee and receiving Taurean Prince and Gary Harris. That’s in addition to their earlier acquisition of John Collins. D’Angelo Russell, in a fresh part of the deal, now goes to the Grizzlies. The full breakdown of the six-team swap looks like this:

BREAKING: D’Angelo Russell has been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in an elaborate, six-team trade involving numerous sign-&-trade deals 🚨



Detroit:

– John Collins

– Gary Harris

– Taurean Prince



Memphis:

– Isaiah Stewart

– D’Angelo Russell

– Future 2nd-round pick

– Future… pic.twitter.com/qRrx8MJoGP — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 8, 2026

Tonight’s moves are folded into previous deals that were reported on July 1st or the days following, but not yet officially registered with the NBA. Isaiah Stewart had already been dealt to Memphis, but the Grizz now also receive D’Lo and two second-rounders. The Pistons had landed starting power forward Collins on a three-year, $51 million deal back on July 1st. That’s now a sign-and-trade as part of this mammoth transaction, with the Clippers (Collins’ former team) getting some compensation.

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For Russell, this will be his sixth team, going into his 12th NBA season. He had exercised his $6M player option for next season with the Wizards, even though he had never reported to them after being traded there in February.