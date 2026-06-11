Get a fabulous start to your Tuesday morning by reliving one of the greatest moments in New York history in the New York Knicks incredible come-from-behind win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday night, shocking basketball history was made. For the first two quarters of last night’s clash between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, the game was a one-sided beatdown. For a second straight game on their home court, New York seemed off, and the Spurs looked as dominant as ever as they rained down three pointers at an unbelievable rate.

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However, slowly but surely, the Knicks kept chipping away at a 29-point deficit starting in the third quarter. It wasn’t easy, and at multiple times the Spurs slowed their foes’ momentum and ballooned the lead back up to the mid-20s. However, with a little over seven minutes left in the game, New York got the lead down to 15 points, and they had momentum on their side.

The best way to truly enjoy it all, and in a package that is great on the go, is via a new highlight video from Bleacher Report that is just over two minutes long.

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Knicks' historic 29-point comeback in full 🔥



One of the greatest games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/1Zpux4YrGS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2026

Some of what the Knicks were able to achieve was luck — the Spurs relying too much on threes in the second half. Some of it was grit and heart — New York’s defense and relentless fight. But either way, after achieving another wild 20-plus point comeback in these playoffs, this Knicks team seems like one that has a date with championship destiny.

Fan-favorite OG Anunoby will get a lot of the love over the next 24 hours because he had an unbelievable night by scoring 33 points, hitting seven threes, and the tip-in that sealed their 107-106 win. However, team captain Jalen Brunson hit several big shots in the fourth (what a shocker). The Knicks played great defense in the fourth. And NYC native Jose Alvarado brought an energy and attitude in the fourth quarter that was needed to do the unthinkable.

This game will be talked about for decades, especially if the Knicks get one more win against the Spurs and the franchise’s first championship since 1973. Either way, New York fans can enjoy it one more time in a bite-sized version via the video above.