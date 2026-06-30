While rumors have circulated about the Washington Wizards possibly trading big man Anthony Davis in the next couple of weeks, a surprising report claims they may soon target an unexpected reunion with one-time NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

It has been nearly a decade since the Wizards were a competitive team. However, there is a great deal of hope that the 2026-27 season could see a huge turnaround for Washington, D.C.’s favorite basketball team. Part of the reason is the development of a couple of youngsters on their team (including former first-round pick Alex Sarr) and selecting BYU’s AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 pick in last week’s NBA Draft.

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But the biggest reason expectations will be much higher after eight straight losing seasons is the second-half additions of multi-time All-Star Trae Young and Anthony Davis. However, following the February trade that brought the big man to D.C., there have been rumblings that he doesn’t really want to be there.

Washington Wizards targeting reunion with Russell Westbrook?

That narrative was reignited this week when rumors emerged about the Golden State Warriors having interest in the 10-time All-Star to join their crew of greybeard legends next season. There is a belief in some circles that it is all a leverage play from the 33-year-old’s reps to get a cushy new extension. Whether that happens or not, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Wizards are seriously considering the addition of another former top-10 player to their young core.

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“League sources tell The Stein Line that Washington has a level interest in Russell Westbrook. The nine-time former All-Star’s final season of the four in his career in which he averaged a triple-double (22.2 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 11.7 APG) came in 2020-21 with the Wizards.” – Jake Fischer

Westbrook did have a fantastic season in his one year in Washington. And that was the most recent Wizards team to reach the players despite a 34-38 record during the pandemic. However, that was five years ago, and the 38-year-old has gone into an obvious age-related decline.

What makes the move even more surprising is that the Wizards already have 2024 and 2025 first-round picks Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson in their backcourt reserve unit, along with 11-year NBA vet D’Angelo Russell. Further developing those youngsters should be the goal. However, if he is willing to take a deal similar to the $2.4 million he made in 2025-26, he certainly could be a good value addition.