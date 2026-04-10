Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe’s time with the franchise may be close to an end. The 50-year-old took over midway through the 2023-24 season and hasn’t made a case to be a part of a potential turnaround next season with recent veteran arrivals Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Over his two and a half seasons, he has posted a horrid 43-158 record. Some of it isn’t his fault, and the front office has pushed the team to tank at the end of all of those seasons. However, the Wizards have not shown the obvious signs of growth necessary to keep him in the position.

That is probably why The Athletic NBA insider Zach Harper suggested on Friday that he is among the near locks to be fired in the next couple of weeks. “With Anthony Davis and Trae Young there to accelerate the timeline, Washington needs a coach who instills confidence that the wins are coming,” Harper wrote.

If the inevitable axe does fall on Keefe soon, let’s look at five possible options to be the next Washington Wizards head coach.

Taylor Jenkins

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Taylor Jenkins helped turn the Memphis Grizzlies into a consistent playoff contender in the Western Conference. However, his inability to manage Ja Morant and his on-and-off-court issues played a role in his stunning ouster late last season.

The 41-year-old absolutely deserves another shot as a head coach in the NBA and has shown he can develop talent. This is a necessary characteristic for the team’s next coach since they still have a mostly young team.

Sam Cassell

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Sam Cassell had a really nice 15-year career as a player, winning three NBA championships. But since 2009, he has built a strong reputation as a top assistant during multiple stops, including with the Los Angeles Clippers and currently the Boston Celtics.

For several years, he’s been seen as an individual worthy of a head coaching job, and it is just a matter of time before a franchise finally gives him an opportunity. He will definitely be under consideration if Keefe is fired.

Micah Nori

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Another top assistant that has been linked to several head coaching jobs over the last couple of years is Minnesota Timberwolves assistant, Micah Nori. He has been learning on NBA benches for 17 seasons and with five different teams. Of the various assistants around the game, there is no more ready and respected individual than Nori.

Chris Quinn

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Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn is a person who is sure to land a top job soon. He has been with the organization for 12 years and is Erik Spoelstra’s top assistant. The Heat and their culture are one of the most respected in the game because of their competence. Quinn is one of the franchise’s greatest acolytes and could bring what has worked for them over the last decade-plus to Washington.

Tom Thibodeau

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Yes, former New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has never reached the NBA Finals during his 13 seasons as a head coach. He understandably has a reputation as a man who can’t win it all. However, he has proven during his stints in New York and Chicago that he can take a team out of years of mediocrity and turn them into a consistent winner.

For a franchise that hasn’t had a winning season in nearly a decade, at least, Thibodeau can help get them back on track as a consistent playoff contender in the East.

Monty Williams

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Monty Williams was seen as one of the great young coaches in the sport after winning Coach of the Year honors with the Phoenix Suns a few seasons ago. However, after being fired from Phoenix and leading a historically bad Detroit Pistons team two years ago, his stock has dropped significantly.

Nevertheless, he is still only 54, has many fans around the NBA, and has proven he can build a program from the bottom up.