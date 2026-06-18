A new rumor is pushing the Golden State Warriors closer to landing Stephen Curry’s scoring successor via a trade before next week’s NBA Draft.

We are less than a week from the 2026 edition of the NBA Draft. An event that many basketball pundits believe offers one of the most talent-rich classes in a very long time. Fortunately for the Warriors, they will be on the clock fairly early on June 23 when they pick at 11th overall.

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For some time, there was a belief that the selection would be used in a trade for Milwaukee Bucks icon Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, it seems like Golden State is a long shot to make a deal, whenever it happens. So, will they make their pick at 11, or could the lottery selection be dangled in a different trade? Well, a new report opens the door to a big deal very soon.

It is no secret that Warriors management has been fans of New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter Trey Murphy III. However, his team has been in no rush to move him. This month, they have been open to listening to offers, but NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that sources claim New Orleans “wants a lot” for him in a deal.

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Yet, the Warriors have something that the Pelicans desperately want after another bad season: A lottery pick in this year’s draft.

Are the Warriors on the verge of a Trey Murphy III trade?

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“The Pelicans are also known to be very interested in acquiring a lottery pick for next week’s festivities. New Orleans, at present, only holds No. 58 at the end of next Wednesday’s second round,” Fischer wrote.

Fischer also notes that the Warriors’ pick is one that “rival teams have begun to pinpoint as a potential trade opportunity.”

After turning 38 in March, Curry is nearing the end of his iconic career. Murphy could serve as a potential successor to the future Hall of Famer. Over the last couple of seasons, he has emerged as one of the NBA’s best young scorers, and that was on some bad Pelicans teams.

If he can play on a better roster with an elite coach, Murphy could be the new face of the franchise after Curry retires.