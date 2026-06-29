Few hours ago, the internet erupted with reports of LeBron James and Anthony Davis reuniting, this time in the Bay Area. The Golden State Warriors’ need for another superstar is well known, and the franchise has long been interested in bringing James aboard.

To sweeten the deal, journalist Kevin O’Connor reported that Davis could also be lured to Dub Nation. However, NBA insider Marc Stein was quick to pump the brakes on those reports, explaining why such a blockbuster move is far from materializing.

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“Based on everything I was told tonight, I don’t think there is anything active there,” Marc Stein stated on The All-NBA Podcast.

“The notion of them trying to trade for AD first as a lure for LeBron, hard to see that happening in that sequence… I think we do know that there is a certain variable; the Warriors would love LeBron James. They’re going to have maybe not quite $15 million.”

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Stein went further to say that it’s unclear if LeBron would be willing to take a massive pay cut again, in order to play for the Golden State Warriors, which makes this reported deal hard to materialize.

“We have no idea if LeBron is willing to play for 15 million or even 30 million. He’s taken a couple of pay cuts in his career, but they were very minimal pay cuts. If you just look at this as a concept, he’s the last guy who should have to take a pay cut.

“He deserves more, but in this Aprons era, teams, just any, anywhere, it is presumed that he would want to go, it’s going to have to be a pay cut, the likes of which he’s never taken. And so we don’t know his appetite for that,” Stein added.

If James moves to the Warriors to pair up with AD and Stephen Curry, it would involve a major pay cut. Currently, the Warriors can only offer a $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid level exception, which is $37 million less than his previous salary. Other sources indicated that LeBron could command a salary in the range of $30-$40 million, but for Golden State to match that, they might have to clear more cap space.

What will it take for the Warriors to commit to Anthony Davis for LeBron James?

Taking a pay cut while still performing at an All-Star level makes no sense from LeBron James’ point of view. When the salary drops down to just $15 million or $30 million, one has to wonder if the 22x All-Star is ready for that kind of sacrifice.

In fact, pursuing Anthony Davis from the Wizards is not that simple either. There is skepticism about his future, but the front office states otherwise.

“He wants to be here. We want him here,” Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said on the ESPN live draft show. “We’ll have that conversation in the middle of August when we can officially have that.”

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The Washington Wizards has signaled an intention to keep Davis after re-signing Trae Young to a four-year, $212 million extension. Sorting out the situation with Davis will take some time. The big man is set to earn $58 million in 2026-27. However, his representatives are seeking a maximum contract extension worth $175.4 million.

Anthony Davis is undeniably talented when healthy, but he has played 65 or more games in a season only thrice in the last decade. Therefore, sorting out this contract situation will be tough, but if the Wizards eventually let him go, the Warriors could actually swoop in and subsequently persuade LeBron James to join the Bay Area.