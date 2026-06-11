New York Knicks fans again took things a bit too far on Wednesday night by dropping an egg on the head of San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama after New York’s historic Game 4 come-from-behind win in the NBA Finals.

Knicks fans are in a joyous mood on Thursday morning. After looking terrible during the first half and falling behind by as much as 29 points, New York was able to mount, arguably, the greatest comeback in NBA history in Game 4 of the Finals. Overcoming that deficit to a talented Spurs team and taking a 3-1 series lead with a 107-106 victory.

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The mood of the fanbase is far better today than it was on Monday night when the worst elements of the Knicks fanbase made headlines after a video went viral showing a Spurs supporter being attacked by New York loyalists following San Antonio’s Game 3 victory. It was an ugly moment for Knicks fans and the city.

Yet, after one of the greatest wins in NBA history, one would hope they would be a bit more positive and humble after the Game 4 victory. Unfortunately, the ugly side of the fanbase emerged again on Wednesday night, and this time, the Spurs’ MVP candidate was the victim.

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Victor Wembanyama hit in the head with an egg after Game 4 loss

Knicks fan threw an egg that landed right on Wemby’s head 😳 pic.twitter.com/ketuHwF5Pd — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 11, 2026

Following Game 4, a video went viral of Spurs players leaving the team bus and returning to their hotel after their defeat. However, as it plays out, a fan can be seen tossing an egg that lands right on the head of Wembanyama. The San Antonio star handles the moment as best as possible, but it was definitely some added insult to the mental injury of a shocking loss.

Wembanyama has certainly earned the hate of Knicks fans during these NBA Finals. Be it from his strong performance. Getting favorable calls from referees, or some dirty play that included an uncalled shove on the back of Jalen Brunson’s head in Game 3.

Nevertheless, it would be nice if some Knicks fans didn’t live up to the negative reputation fans of the city get and took the win gracefully. Instead of giving a passionate NBA superstar more fuel to torture them in upcoming games.