A new report claims that one of the players in the Miami Heat’s rumored trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo is totally open to the idea of joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the 2025-26 season officially in the rearview after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, the league’s 30 teams are now focused on the offseason and improving their rosters for 2026-27. When it comes to the Heat, they are laser-focused on completing a trade for Antetokounmpo and becoming a title contender again.

Go Ad-Free

Heading into the weekend, all reports point to the Heat being the favorites to get a deal done for the 10-time All-Star. The assumption around the game is that Miami’s offer includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., their pick in Round 1 of Tuesday’s NBA Draft, and future first-rounders. It is a strong offer, whether the players involved want to be in the deal or not.

However, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, one Heat star is actually okay with being traded to the Bucks in the next few weeks.

Go Ad-Free

“I don’t get the sense that the Bucks don’t want Herro. I’ve actually heard that Milwaukee and Herro have mutual interest.” – Jake Fischer

Many players would be against the idea of leaving the beauty of South Beach, Miami, for Milwaukee, Wisconsin. However, Herro actually grew up 20 minutes away from Milwaukee and was a lifelong Bucks fan before being selected by the Heat in Round 1 of the 2019 draft. Playing for the Bucks is a dream come true for him.

However, the big question is, will he stay with the team after a rumored trade? Reports in recent days have suggested the Bucks could flip Herro for more draft compensation and would get a solid return from teams like the Detroit Pistons.