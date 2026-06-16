With the NBA offseason set to begin, one of the most predictable things to happen over the next few weeks is Trae Young opting out of the final year of his contract and signing a new long-term deal with the Washington Wizards. However, that may no longer be the lock that many expected.

According to Jake Fischer, the Miami Heat are seriously considering a pursuit of Young if their chase for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade fails this summer. Furthermore, the NBA insider reports “there are a few teams out there which have begun weighing the prospect of pursuing the four-time NBA All-Star via trade, which would require the 27-year-old to activate his $49 million player option for 2026-27 rather than decline it by his June 23 deadline.”

If he foregoes the original plan of sticking around in Washington, D.C., let’s take a look at five teams that could pursue him in a trade or free agency.

Go Ad-Free

Chicago Bulls

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls are among the teams that will have a sizable amount of cap space this summer. As well as the fourth pick in this month’s NBA Draft, which they are expected to use on either Cam Boozer or Caleb Wilson. It would give them three talented big or swing men, but a clear need for a playmaker out of the backcourt and a late-game finisher.

Young has shown a willingness to be a leader and help out younger talent. Having him serve as the elder statesman and go-to scorer as they further develop Wilson, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis would make sense for the Bulls next season.

Go Ad-Free

Brooklyn Nets

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The team that could have the most cap space this summer is the Brooklyn Nets. Recent reports have suggested they don’t want to go the route of trading for veteran stars, but Young could be an exception. Yes, his defense can be a liability, and he has had injury woes in recent seasons. Yet he is only 27 and right in the prime of his career.

Splurging on a star still in their 20s would make sense from Brooklyn, and combining him with Michael Porter Jr. could give the Nets a formidable one-two punch next season.

Miami Heat

USA TODAY Sports

The Heat seem to be the favorites in the Antetokounmpo chase, and at this point, it would be a surprise if they don’t land the Milwaukee Bucks legend. However, if they get outbid, Young would be an intriguing pivot.

He certainly does not help a defense that struggled last season. But he would give them the premier go-to scorer they’ve lacked after they traded Jimmy Butler last year. Furthermore, the cost of acquiring Young would be far lower than what it will take to land Antetokounmpo.

Los Angeles Lakers

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before trading for Luka Doncic last year, Trae Young was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers over the previous two seasons. If they give Austin Reaves a new long-term deal (which is expected) and re-sign LeBron James (which is likely) they won’t go after Young.

However, if they somehow lost both this summer, which isn’t impossible, pivoting to the four-time All-Star in a trade or free agency would be likely. Doncic has played well with star guards in the past (Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving) and could form a dynamite combo with the one-time Hawks star.

Los Angeles Clippers

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Clippers seemingly began a rebuild near the end of this season after trading a pair of stars. However, reports suggest ownership still wants to be competitive and would like to pair Kawhi Leonard with another talented veteran.

It would not be surprising if the Clippers targeted Young if he became available. Especially with the goal of the guard becoming the new face of the franchise when Leonard’s run with the team ends.