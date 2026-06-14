The Minnesota Timberwolves took a frustrating step backward this season when the San Antonio Spurs sent them home in the semifinals of the Western Conference playoffs. After reaching the Conference Finals the previous two years, Minnesota’s management is motivated to do even better in 2026-27 and get all the way to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history.

Some have felt that achieving that goal would require the addition of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade. However, according to Minnesota Star Tribune Timberwolves reporter Chris Hine, “any Wolves-Giannis deal is still very unlikely.”

The team won’t go with the status quo again next season. With that in mind, let’s look at five other impact players the Timberwolves could target instead.

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Fred VanVleet

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The Timberwolves could certainly use another ball handler who can also add some scoring, if possible. If they could have a prime Mike Conley, they would be great, but they have had the version exiting his best years the last four seasons. However, a similar veteran winner that could help is Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet.

Although he missed all of this season after tearing his ACL in the summer, he is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal and re-sign with Houston for less annually but with extra years. However, maybe the Wolves can sneak in with an interesting offer? VanVleet is the sort of gamer with a meaningful year or two left in his legs who could make a big difference in a title run the next two seasons.

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Kyrie Irving

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A player that has been linked to the Timberwolves in recent days is future Hall of Famer Kyrie Irving. He missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL, but is expected to be at 100% for 2026-27. There is certainly risk in a deal because of his age (34) and coming off a serious injury. However, if the nine-time All-Star is anywhere close to the player he was even in 2024-25, he could be a huge difference maker for Minnesota and help create the scariest backcourt in the NBA.

Ja Morant

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Despite his recent injury, Irving won’t come cheap. However, a more affordable but even riskier alternative would be a trade for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. His injury woes and off-court drama have destroyed the value of a player that many thought would be one of the faces of the league a few years ago.

However, if the Timberwolves coaching staff and roster can get him close to that monster he was at his best, the combo of Morant and Anthony Edwards would be must-see TV in the West.

Trey Murphy III

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A player that will come up in a lot of trade rumors this summer is New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. The 25-year-old has quietly turned into one of the best young scorers in the West. And he and Edwards could be a nasty combo that would create a pick-your-poison situation for opponents.

The biggest issue is that the Pels are not going to give him up easily, and he could come with a price tag of two future first-round picks since he has two more seasons left on an affordable contract.

Derrick White

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An outside-the-box player the Timberwolves could take a hard look at is Boston Celtics veteran Derrik White. He is one of the premier 3-and-D players in the game and is excellent at making the plays necessary to win championships. He proved it two years ago in Boston’s run to a championship.

With the Celtics in need of a big man, especially one that can score, a swap of White for Julius Randle isn’t out of the question.