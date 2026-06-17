James Dolan has delivered a speech that will instantly become part of sports lore.

The Viral James Dolan Speech

In a closed-door team meeting right before the playoffs kicked off, the polarizing Knicks owner stood before his players and basically told them to go full hermit mode for the next 10 weeks if they wanted to bring a title back to Madison Square Garden.

Go Ad-Free

Cleaner eating. More sleep. Zero distractions. Total commitment.

Then, with a bit of a grin, he dropped the line that’s been clipped and memed nonstop, suggesting the players consider giving up sex for those 10 weeks, just like the ancient Spartans did before battle to get a competitive edge. Or, as Mick used to tell Rockey, “Women weaken legs.”

Go Ad-Free

“I had this idea that maybe you should give up sex for the next 10 weeks,” Dolan said with a chuckle. “The Spartans, they denied themselves, right, so they can have an edge. Get the edge. Go home, talk to your wives … don’t tell them it was my idea. But let them know what this is going to be like, what this commitment is going to be like.”

It’s Churchill’s “We Shall Fight on the Beaches” speech, really. Herb Brooks in “Miracle.” John Blutarsky’s “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?” speech.

He even gave the guys advice on how to break it to their wives and girlfriends without throwing him under the bus. The whole thing was awkward, funny, and strangely motivating all at once. The players reportedly laughed. They were loose.

But Dolan wasn’t joking about the bigger picture. He talked about what winning would mean for their lives, their families, and their legacies. It wasn’t your typical polished coach speech. It was pure Dolan, and he was dead serious about ending the franchise’s long title drought.

“This team can win it all,” Dolan said. “I don’t know if you understand what it would mean for you to win the championship this year. … It would be life-changing for all of you.”

“It will stick with you for the rest of your lives, and if you don’t win it, you’ll be thinking about it the rest of your lives, and so will I,” he explained.

Roommates EXCLUSIVE❗



NEVER BEFORE SEEN speech from Jim Dolan before the Knicks playoff run 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oZYBGinxYo — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) June 15, 2026

How Dolan’s Motivational Speech Powered the Knicks Championship Run

Fast forward a couple of months, and the Knicks didn’t just win the title — they dominated. They rolled through the playoffs with one of the most impressive runs in recent memory, capped off by a Finals victory that had New Yorkers rioting in the streets for days.

Whether or not anyone actually followed the “no sex” suggestion is something we’ll probably never know. Though it seems highly unlikely. Unless AC Green was secretly on the roster.

Dolan has taken plenty of heat over the years. Music gigs, front-office drama, the whole “worst owner in sports” label — he’s heard it all. But this speech? It’s the kind of thing that humanizes him in a weird way. The guy who once seemed completely out of touch stood up and gave his team a memorable pep talk that helped push them over the hump.

The Knicks owner’s speech will be replayed for years. The team sacrificed. They stayed focused. And in the end, it actually worked. Love him or hate him, James Dolan didn’t just motivate the team — he helped end 53 years of heartbreak.