ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, in a bizarre rant earlier this week, accused a group of perceived enemies of actively working to remove him from his high-profile positions at both ESPN and SiriusXM.

During a recent episode of his SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio show, Smith claimed that numerous individuals, including some athletes and former associates, have spent the past year conspiring against him in an effort to silence his voice.

He described the situation as a coordinated campaign involving people who once smiled in his face.

“Things have happened in my life over the last year or so that you have a right to know. There are many folks out there who want me done,” Smith told listeners. “They want me fired. They want me taken off the airwaves of SiriusXM. They want me taken off the airwaves of ESPN.”

Stephen A. Smith Claims Backstabbers Are Working to Get Him Fired From ESPN

There are certainly some detractors when it comes to Smith. And there’s no doubt that some are jealous of his massive contract with ESPN, and others haven’t approved of his political meanderings.

However, whether this alleged plot to get him off the air is real or simply perceived is anybody’s guess.

That said, Stephen A. made it clear that he remains unfazed by the so-called plot, insisting that his influence makes him untouchable in his current roles. He pointed out that critics are attempting to turn public opinion against him to dilute his impact.

He adamantly denies they have a chance in heck against him.

“Good luck with that,” he said. “Because, ladies and gentlemen, if I had a speck of fatigue, if I was melancholy about anything, if I was devoid or stripped of inspiration and fervor and defiance, oh, they cured that.”

“There’s nothing that gets me up more than adversaries that have the nerve to think they can go against me. I love it. It inspires me, it fuels me.”

“Over the last year, there’s been a lot of enemies. And I don’t hurt easy,” he added. “But I will tell you what does hurt me; when I have people who smile in my face spanning years and led me to believe we were friends and then backstab me.”

Smith went on to claim that if, on the off chance, they were able to get to him, it would only make him stronger. What a warrior!

“Whether it’s with ESPN or whether it’s right here with SiriusXM, do you know why I’m not worried about these athletes? Cause they can’t touch me,” Smith said. “You got folks out there that want me canceled.”

I want you to imagine for a second that I’m no longer working for the Mouse during my day job. There’s no more ESPN, there’s no Walt Disney, and all there is SiriusXM and whatever else I want to do in the YouTube stratosphere. Do you understand there would be no barricades? There would be no barriers. Do you understand? That would unleash me even more…careful what you wish for.

Perhaps the only real conspiracy here is Stephen A.’s unshakable belief that the entire sports world is huddled in secret meetings, frantically plotting his downfall. Get a grip, man.