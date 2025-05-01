Scotty Pippen Jr. talks making NBA history with his dad

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Some might find it hard to follow the footsteps of one of the most iconic NBA players of all time. But not Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of legendary Michael Jordan teammate Scottie Pippen.

Back in November 2024, the younger Pippen recorded a triple-double, making the pair the first father-son duo in NBA history to score a triple-double since 1982. In a recent appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back TV, the Memphis Grizzlies point guard did some reflecting on the iconic achievement.

“That was crazy. I didn’t really realize that until after the game,” Pippen Jr. said. “It’s a real feeling, just my dad being in the building, just having it go down. Because I never thought I would be in the NBA, let alone making history with my dad.”

During the appearance, the younger Pippen also discussed his teammate Ja Morant‘s interest in the 2026 Slam Dunk contest, as well as the Grizzlies’ confidence in their ability to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder before Morant got hurt. “We felt pretty well,” Pippen said. “It could go either way if he doesn’t go out.”

His father, meanwhile, formed an iconic duo with basketball legend Michael Jordan, though the two famously no longer speak. Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa dated Michael Jordan’s son Marcus for a few years, though their relationship has since ended.