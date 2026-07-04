The Sacramento Kings are beginning a youth movement, with the franchise set to be led by point guard Darius Acuff Jr. in the years to come. With the organization’s goals shifting, it appears one All-Star won’t be on the roster in a matter of days.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported for The Stein Line this weekend that the Kings are expected to reach a buyout agreement with All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan in the coming days, allowing him to become a free agent.

Go Ad-Free

Related: SAC Kings Eyeing Free Agent Targeted By Multiple Teams

DeMar DeRozan stats (2025-26): 18.4 PPG, 4.1 APG, 2.9 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 32% 3PT, 49.7% FG, .112 Win Shares per 48 Minutes

DeRozan, who is coming off his age-36 season and turns 37 years old in August, signed a three-year deal worth $76 million with Sacramento in the summer of 2024. Brought in to be a complementary scorer, the team never made the playoffs with him on the roster.

Go Ad-Free

A six-time NBA All-Star selection, DeRozan’s name surfaced in NBA trade rumors during the season but a deal never materialized. Sacramento made multiple efforts this summer to trade him, but never found a suitor willing to take on his contract.

Related: Kings’ Darius Acuff Jr Gets NBA Comparison to Future Hall of Famer

While DeRozan has a $25.74 million salary for the upcoming season, only $10 million of it is guaranteed. If the team uses the stretch provision on him, they can spread out that $10 million guaranteed over the next three years with an annual cap hit of $3.33 million.

Once he hits NBA free agency, DeRozan will have his pick of potential contenders to join or he could wind up returning home to Southern California to play for the Los Angeles Clippers. Ahead of his age-37 season, he’s earned more than $300 million throughout his NBA career, so it’s possible he could sign for the veteran’s minimum to increase the number of contenders interested in signing him.