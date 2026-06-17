A new rumor just offered the Sacramento Kings the chance to do something they have wanted for months: Getting rid of some overpriced contracts early in the offseason.

This has been a tough last nine months for the Kings. Entering the season, they had hope that their veteran-rich roster featuring Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine could lead the team back to the playoffs. Unfortunately, they were a disaster in 2025-26 and won only 22 games. Making matters worse is that they had to watch former star De’Aaron Fox and the last coach to get them to the postseason, Mike Brown, competing in the NBA Finals this month.

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Compounding their fanbases’ suffering is the fact that, despite tanking in the second half, they ended up with the seventh selection in next week’s NBA Draft instead of a top-three pick. Furthermore, they will enter next season with one of the 10 highest payrolls in the NBA. However, they might have a chance to get rid of one of their bad contracts if they are willing to part with their pick at seven.

Chicago Bulls willing to take bad contracts for draft compensation

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoops Hype is reporting that the Chicago Bulls want to move up from their pick at 15 and are “open to absorbing contracts with their cap space in exchange for draft pick compensation.” Moving up eight spots would be very good for Chicago and allows them the chance to get a top-10 prospect in one of the deepest draft classes in a very long time.

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In the NFL Draft, for example, moving up that many picks in Round 1 would mean giving up future first-round picks or premium picks in later rounds to swap positions. If the Bulls are willing to take the $48.9 million owed to LaVine, or the over $93 million Sabonis will get the next two seasons and swap picks, the Kings should jump at the opportunity.

Yes, moving that many spots back takes the Kings out of position to land a top 10 prospect next week. However, players like Nate Ament, Bennett Stirtz, Christian Anderson, and maybe even Yaxel Lendeborg could still be on the board at 15. It is a risk the Kings should take in the short and long-term.

The Bulls would likely prefer Sabonis since they need a new center after the departure of Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline. However, even though he had a disappointing run in Chicago previously, they might be open to a LaVine reunion because he only has one year left on the deal they gave him in 2022.