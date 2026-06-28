The rumors started emerging last week. Kawhi Leonard would only sign an extension with the Toronto Raptors or San Antonio Spurs if he were to be traded. We’re now getting word on Sunday that the Raptors are, indeed, engaged in trade talks with the LA Clippers over a potential reunion with Leonard.

The Raptors and Clippers have held real trade conversations this weekend on sending Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, according to the league sources.



More NBA from @TheSteinLine here: https://t.co/K171ZdkQAi https://t.co/fSCohn9uis — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 28, 2026

Jake Fischer, writing for The Stein Line, reports that “real trade conversations are being held this weekend on sending Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto.”

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The insider goes on to add more details about a potential trade package being discussed:

In discussions with the Clippers, sources say Toronto has expressed a preference in dealing Brandon Ingram to Los Angeles, as opposed to RJ Barrett. Raptors discussing reuinion with Kawhi Leonard Leonard, of course, will forever remain a legendary figure in The Six for helping to lead the Raptors to their first-ever NBA championship, back in 2019. They made a big push to re-sign him in free agency that summer, but Kawhi eventually chose to go home, to Los Angeles. But only on the condition that the Clippers acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder as his running mate. That resulting trade, in hindsight, has turned out to be one of the worst deals in NBA history. The Clippers traded 20-year-old rookie—and future two-time MVP & Finals MVP—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, plus five first-round picks for George. The latter played more than 56 games in a season just once in his five years with Kawhi in LA, and the pair won just three playoff series in that time.

Safe to say, the Raptors will not be allowing Leonard’s infamous “Uncle Dennis” to make the sort of outrageous demands he made the last time when they were trying to get an extension done in the early summer of 2019.

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As for Kawhi, he is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, at the age of 34 (he turns 35 on June 29th). He posted a career-high 27.9 points per game with the Clippers, while playing 65 games, his second-highest total in 10 years.

If he were to come back to Toronto, he’d be reunited with the famed Player Health and Performance head Alex McKechnie. He & Kawhi formed a strong bond as the veteran long-term recovery strategist ensured that Leonard, coming off serious knee troubles the year before, was in the best health possible for the Raptors’ playoff run. It paid off with a legendary postseason performance, as Leonard averaged 30.5 points while playing 39 minutes a game. He appeared in all 24 of Toronto’s playoff games.

Raptors fans might get a little deja vu over the next few days, as the anticipation of whether Kawhi would be returning to Toronto dominated the city’s landscape exactly seven years ago.