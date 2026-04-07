While Giannis Antetokounmpo is suggesting his competitive fire is why he wants to return to the floor despite the Milwaukee Bucks‘ resistance, it seems that may not be the real reason.

Drama has surrounded the Bucks for much of this season because the trade rumors linked to Antetokounmpo never diminished, as the team underwhelmed all year. Most assumed things would quiet down after he was not moved before the NBA trade deadline. Yet that hasn’t been the case at all.

The situation has actually gotten worse as the Bucks look to tank their way into a better selection in June’s NBA Draft. To maximize the strategy, it would be best if Antetokounmpo sat out for the rest of the season. This would be possible since he has dealt with ailments throughout the campaign and suffered a hyperextended left knee on March 15.

However, to the chagrin of Bucks management, Giannis Antetokounmpo wants back on the floor. His desire to compete and the team’s preference for him to sit have led to a clash and an investigation by the NBA.

“Antetokounmpo refused the Bucks’ requests to shut down and told the team that he planned to return when he was feeling healthy enough to play,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday. “On March 17, multiple sources said he pushed to play against the Jazz and told the team he believed he was healthy.

“The Bucks overruled him, and their medical staff did not clear him to play. Antetokounmpo then told multiple people around the team that he hoped to play later in the road trip (March 21 in Phoenix, March 23 in Los Angeles, March 25 in Portland), but never returned to action.”

Nike Endorsement money why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to return for Bucks?

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Things have been at a stalemate since. While he is trying to return for their home finale on Friday and hopes to get on the court with his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, that may not really be why he has been so dead set on getting back on the court.

“Multiple sources said the Bucks’ decision to sit Antetokounmpo cost him a significant bonus in his Nike endorsement contract that would have been triggered if he played at least 41 games,” Charania also reports.

The amount he lost out on is unclear, but it would not be surprising if it was over six figures. Considering how much he has struggled to stay healthy this season, it would make sense for him to just sit and help put Milwaukee in a better draft position. But a big payday is probably why Antetokounmpo has clashed with team officials about a return this season.