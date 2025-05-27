NBA insider’s proposed Boston Celtics blockbuster trade would send two-time All-Star to Dallas Mavericks for salary relief

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics could look like a vastly different team next season. The 2024 NBA champions will most likely be without superstar Jayson Tatum after he ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs. And with the Celtics projected $107 million over the salary cap for 2025-26, according to Spotrac, many players could be on the move, including Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes is proposing a blockbuster trade where the Celtics send Holiday, a two-time All-Star guard who makes $32.4 million next season, to the Dallas Mavericks. The trade proposal looks like:

Mavericks receive: Guard Jrue Holiday

Celtics receive: Forward/center P.J. Washington, center/forward Daniel Gafford, power forward Olivier Maxence-Prosper, and 2029 first-round pick (protected 1-14, via Los Angeles Lakers)

Washington and Gafford would be rotational players, and both they and Maxence-Prosper have contracts totaling $31.5 million that come off the books after the 2025-26 season. Additionally, Gafford would serve as a replacement for Al Horford, a free agent who could potentially retire.

For the Mavericks, despite Holiday turning 35 next month, he would provide veteran leadership and defensive experience in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving recovering from an ACL injury.

“Dallas would add a veteran guard to take the injured Kyrie Irving’s spot in the starting lineup—one who’d fit the team’s defense-first and win-now principles,” writes Hughes. “A closing group that includes Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, Holiday and wing Max Christie would be overwhelming on defense.”

Holiday averaged only 11 points and 3.9 assists per game last season, his lowest output since his rookie year with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2009-10 season. His defense also showed signs of decline.

“The Mavs take on real risk with Holiday, who slipped on both ends in his age-34 season. But this team seems committed to chasing success during Davis’ prime, which may only last another year or two anyway,” notes Hughes. “Might as well load up on vets, chase wins now and trust Flagg to be the bridge to the next generation.”

Holiday will make $34.8 million in 2026-27 and has a $37.2 million player option for 2027-28.