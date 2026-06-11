An NBA veteran suggests the Portland Trail Blazers could see the vintage version of Damian Lillard next season, even after rupturing his Achilles tendon a year ago.

Last year, the Trail Blazers made the risky move of signing the 35-year-old to a three-year contract despite the expectation that he would miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season. However, as one of the greatest players to ever put on a Portland uniform, bringing the player the team took with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, returning to the franchise is a great story.

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However, despite rumors that he might make an appearance in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Lillard remained sidelined for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. But he will be back next season. The question is what sort of player will he be after such a serious injury and turning 36 in July?

Bobby Portis spent the last 10 days working out with his friend Damian Lillard 🤝



BP says Dame looks good 👀



"Everybody knows who he is, but he will definitely reintroduce himself to the world." 🔥@BPortistime | @MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/GNNE2Ef3LC — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 11, 2026

In an interview with Run It Back, 11-year NBA veteran Bobby Portis spoke on his recent training with the nine-time All-Star. And he offered up a bold take on how Lillard will perform in his 14th season in 2026-27.

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“Everybody knows who he is, but he will definitely reintroduce himself to the world,” Portis said.

Lillard was one of multiple players who suffered season-ending injuries during the 2024-25 season. Including Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers scoring machine Tyrese Haliburton. Few of them came back during the following season.

The Trail Blazers took a nice step forward this season, led by young star Deni Avdija. Lillard doesn’t need to be a top star for Portland upon his return. If he can be a solid third option and be a reliable three-point threat, he can make a notable impact for the team next season.