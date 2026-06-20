A new report claims the Portland Trail Blazers have “serious interest” in a Jaylen Brown trade. However, can they make an offer that the Boston Celtics would actually consider?

The 2025-26 NBA season is officially in the rear view after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. Which means we are now in basketball silly season. In the early days of the offseason, teams around the league have grand ideas about ways to improve their roster. And it seems the Trail Blazers are thinking very big, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

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“League sources say the Portland Trail Blazers would have serious interest in Brown if the Celtics made him available. The Blazers have been among the suitors for Giannis Antetokounmpo since the February trade deadline, but appear to be on the outside looking in at the moment.” – Sam Amick

The Trail Blazers can make a strong offer for Antetokounmpo. However, the word around the league is the 10-time All-Star has no interest in signing a new long-term deal with Portland. Making a trade far less interesting for the team.

When it comes to Brown, the assumption is Boston would only part with him if it meant landing the two-time MVP. But could the Trail Blazers make the Celtics an offer for the MVP candidate that they would need to mull over?

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The Portland Trail Blazers offer the Boston Celtics must consider

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make any trade in the NBA, teams must first make the money side of a deal work. So to match up with the $57 million Brown is set to make in 2026-27, Portland would likely send Boston Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, and Donovan Clingan. This would actually be a very nice starting point for the Celtics.

In the deal, they get a talented, hyper athletic 23-year-old to replace Brown, who took another development step forward as he averaged over 20 points for the first time in 2025-26. Grant has long been a very reliable front-court player who posts over 16 points, four boards, and a couple of assists every night. Plus, they get the defensive center they need in Clingan. A rock-solid 7-foot-2 rim protector who is only 22-years-old.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, the Trail Blazers don’t have a first-round pick in next week’s NBA Draft. However, they have all their picks in upcoming years, including three second-rounders in 2027, and two firsts in 2028. They could add both firsts in 2028, and one in 2030, and that could be enough to complete a deal.

For the Trail Blazers, they would have a roster featuring young star Deni Avdija, Brown, Scoot Henderson, and the returning Damian Lillard. They could then flip Jrue Holiday in a trade to improve the front court this summer. For the Celtics, they have a younger, high upside starting five in Clingan, Grant, Sharpe, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White. Three future first-round picks and a lot more salary cap flexibility in upcoming seasons.