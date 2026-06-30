The Portland Trail Blazers can still offer the Boston Celtics a strong trade package for MVP candidate Jaylen Brown, even after Monday’s deal for Ja Morant.

The Trail Blazers have surprisingly appeared in a lot of rumors and reports — for good and bad reasons — over the last couple of months. Following their elimination from the playoffs, they made headlines as new owner Tom Dundon searched for a new head coach despite having a strong option in interim coach Tiago Splitter.

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They then emerged as a contender in the trade chase for Milwaukee Bucks icon Giannis Antetokounmpo until it was reported he would not sign an extension with the club when his current contract ends. They then seemingly pivoted to a pursuit of the Celtics superstar. But that no longer seemed like an option after they completed an unexpected trade for the Memphis Grizzlies star on Monday.

Yet, the hope to make a deal for Morant and add another proven star this offseason isn’t dead unless Portland wants it to be. In the deal for Morant, the Trail Blazers sent just Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. Grant’s contract can no longer be used to make the money side of a Brown swap work. However, they gave up no draft picks and still have another big deal to offer in a trade package, and the Celtics would be interested.

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Portland Trail Blazers can still make a Jaylen Brown trade offer that Boston Celtics would seriously consider

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the addition of Morant, the Trail Blazers backcourt is jam-packed with him, 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson, team legend Damian Lillard, rising young star Shaedon Sharpe, and Jrue Holiday. Despite a new report from Jake Fischer claiming Portland is telling teams they want to hold on to Holiday, he will definitely be the odd man out in this situation. The $34.8 million he is owed next season would also help in a potential Brown trade.

A lot of teams would pass on adding Holiday and the $71 million he is owed the next two seasons (he has a player option in 2027-28), but the Celtics totally understand the value he brings after helping them win a championship a few years ago. Plus, they have a better chance of convincing him to opt out of the final year and sign a new multi-year deal for a much lower annual rate.

Nevertheless, he would be a throw-in to make a deal work. To really make the Celtics consider trading Brown, the Trail Blazers would need to add Sharpe and 2024 first-round pick Donovan Clingan. The guard would be a replacement for Brown with a ton of potential, and Clingan helps Boston improve their frontcourt — a top priority this offseason — with a young rim protector. Furthermore, Portland would probably need to include three future first-round picks.

The deal would still keep the Celtics in position to be a top-six team in the East next season, while offering a ton of upside on the roster and payroll. For the Trail Blazers, it would allow them to have a roster featuring Brown, Morant, Lillard, Henderson, and new top star Deni Avdija next season. While they may not be a title contender, that is a group that could be a big problem for opponents in 2026-27.