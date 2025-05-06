Ryen Russillo claims Philadelphia 76ers wanted to trade Joel Embiid at deadline: Here’s why that was prohibited

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Ryen Russillo raised eyebrows on The Ringer’s “The Bill Simmons Podcast” when he suggested the Philadelphia 76ers were looking to move Joel Embiid during last season’s trade deadline.

“I heard Embiid was available at the trade deadline,” Russillo said while Simmons was proposing the Los Angeles Lakers should pursue the seven-time All-Star.

Bill Simmons proposes a trade sending Joel Embiid to the Lakers for two first-round picks and expiring contracts, without including Austin Reaves 👀



(h/t @LADEig )



pic.twitter.com/Dg1Csg9jSB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 5, 2025

However, this claim was impossible based on NBA rules. The 76ers signed Embiid to a three-year, $192.9 million extension on Sept. 19, 2024, which triggered a six-month trade restriction. With the trade deadline falling on Feb. 6, Philadelphia would have been prohibited from dealing Embiid during that period.

While Embiid could be moved this offseason, his trade value is complicated by both his contract and availability issues. The former MVP is owed $248.1 million through the 2028-29 season, making any potential deal a significant financial commitment for an acquiring team.

The 2024-25 campaign proved frustrating for both Embiid and the 76ers. Despite representing Team USA in the Paris Olympics, his season debut was delayed until November 12 due to left knee load management. He also served a three-game suspension following an altercation with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes.

Embiid’s season ended prematurely in February when the 76ers shut him down and he would later undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee — the same knee that suffered a torn meniscus in February 2024. His injury problems limited him to just 19 appearances this season.