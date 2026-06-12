OG Anunoby has become so beloved in New York City after his heroics in the New York Knicks historic win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals that he is getting an actual appreciation day in the city.

Whether they finish the story and win the NBA Finals on Saturday night or not, Anunoby has forever stamped his place in NYC sports lore. While various players deserve credit for the Knicks historic come-from-behind win on Wednesday night, Anunoby will be seen as the game’s ultimate hero.

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Heading into the final seconds in Game 4, the forward has already scored 31 points, with 10 from the free throw line, and he hit seven of nine from the arc. However, when teammate Jalen Brunson missed a three-pointer from deep, Anunoby became a Knicks legend.

His tip-in with just over a second left gave the Knicks the lead. One they would hold on to and take a 3-1 lead in the series. It sent Madison Square Garden into a raucous celebration that will be remembered for decades. Well, that special moment that Anunoby helped create is getting honored in a very unique way.

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Here is the official proclamation of OG Anunoby Appreciation Day https://t.co/QtUvTYuNh4 pic.twitter.com/e2L03veVvx — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) June 11, 2026

On Thursday afternoon, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal proclaimed June 11th, 2026, as OG Anunoby Appreciation Day in the borough.

Obviously, the Knicks’ ultimate goal needs one more win. But Anunoby’s role in arguably the greatest comeback in NBA history now holds a special place in the hearts of NYC sports fans forever. And this week’s proclamation makes it official.