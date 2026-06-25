You know things have gotten serious when both Barack Obama and Donald Trump are out here praising the same team. It’s not often you see bipartisan support for anything these days.

Just days after the Knicks finally snapped that 53-year championship drought, the former president jumped on the “All the Smoke” podcast and basically handed Jalen Brunson the keys to the city.

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“A cliche, but that dude has the heart of a champion,” Obama said. “You can see, just watching him with his dad [Rick Brunson] at the end of the game, and kind of what that meant, all the work they must’ve put in. All those years, all that commitment — real proud of him.”

“And I know he’ll never have to pay for a meal again in New York. … He’s the king of New York right now.”

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Obama Praises OG Anunoby’s Playoff Heroics

Obama had plenty of love for OG Anunoby, too. He called his playoff run one of the best he’s ever seen from a guy who’s never made an All-Star team — a total rock all postseason long.

Anunoby’s clutch tip-in in Game 4 during that massive comeback? Obama noticed. Averaging over 20 points and grabbing boards while staying steady through 17 playoff games will do that.

But Brunson was the one who really got Obama going. The former commander-in-chief talked about the toughness, the endurance, and that crazy mental fortitude the Knicks guard brings every single night.

“It’s the toughness and endurance and mental fortitude of that guy,” the former President added. “You just felt like, ‘I’m going to keep coming and I’m not going to doubt myself and not going to let my team doubt myself.’ And for a second-round draft pick, who was a champion, who was a winner, you didn’t see it coming.”

"(Jalen Brunson)'s the king of New York right now."



Former president Barack Obama shares his thoughts on OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson



(via @allthesmokeprod) pic.twitter.com/Wsd6lCvgQu — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 24, 2026

Brunson’s Incredible Journey to Knicks Legend

Obama mentioned seeing Brunson with his dad after the big win, and how you could just feel all those years of hard work paying off.

It’s pretty wild timing. Trump had already called the Knicks’ playoff run maybe the greatest in basketball history. Now you’ve got Obama dropping flowers, too. Politics aside, this championship clearly hit different for a lot of people.

Brunson’s story is just wild when you step back and look at it. Dude went from being an afterthought in the second round to Finals MVP and the clear alpha on the Knicks. He basically carried them on his back through the East, then showed up ready to go when the Spurs were throwing everything at them in the Finals. New York fans can’t get enough of it — and after all these years of waiting, you really can’t blame them.