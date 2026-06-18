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It seems that certain members of the New York Police Department are unfamiliar with a few players on the New York Knicks roster and almost arrested one of them during the team’s championship parade on Thursday.

Today was a day that many long-time Knicks fans thought they would never see as the franchise celebrated its first championship in 53 years. The playoff journey to their first NBA title since 1973 was a memorable one that featured a 13-game win streak and a pair of 20-plus point comebacks.

While the Knicks have a ton of fans around the country, their historic title run captured the hearts and minds of many basketball fans. The proof is that this year’s NBA Finals were the most-watched since Michael Jordan’s last championship run back in 1998. Suffice to say, their path to becoming the 2026 champs created a lot of new stars, especially in New York.

However, it seems there are a few individuals in the NYPD who didn’t watch the Knicks during the regular season and are unfamiliar with some of their end-of-the-bench players who didn’t get much playing time during the playoffs.

NY Knicks Tyler Kolek nearly arrested at championship parade

During Thursday’s championship parade, a video made its way online of Tyler Kolek after he got off the float he rode in on and decided to do some up-close celebrating with Knicks fans. While skipping and slapping hands, a pair of New York’s Finest quickly ran up, grabbed the second-year guard, and seemed primed to detain him. Clearly, they confused him with a fan who jumped over the barrier and was having too much fun.

Kolek can then be seen explaining to the cops that he is, in fact, a part of the team that is getting a ticker tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes and not some rowdy fan who had one too many before noon.

The 2024 second-round pick actually played in 62 games for the Knicks this season, including one start, and developed a solid fan base for the growth he showed during the season. Unfortunately for him, those police officers didn’t notice.

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By Jason Burgos
After earning his journalism degree in 2017, Jason Burgos served as a contributor to several sites, including MMA Sucka ... More about Jason Burgos

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