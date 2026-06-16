A fan-favorite New York Knicks star has opened up on rumors that he and his teammates sacrificed sexual activity with their significant others during their run to an NBA Championship this month.

On Saturday night, something many Knicks fans thought may never come finally happened. New York’s favorite basketball team ended a 53-year drought and finally brought a chip back to the basketball-loving city. And the road to the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973 had many heroes.

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Jalen Brunson played like a superhero in several key wins. Karl-Anthony Towns evolved into a point forward that helped turn the Knicks’ offense into one of the best in playoff history. Josh Hart was the ultimate glue guy. OG Anunoby was arguably their best player throughout the postseason. And Mikal Bridges made the fanbase forget all about the organization giving up five first round picks to land him in a trade two years ago.

The Knicks bench also deseves a bunch of praise. Players like Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet showed why they were secret weapons in the rotation that played huge roles in some massive wins. Also, Brooklyn native Jose Alvarado brought valuable energy and defense at times when they needed it most. They consistently showed that they sacrificed personal goals for the overall success of the team.

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Jose Alvarado shuts down idea that NY Knicks went sex free during NBA Championship run

Did the entire Knicks team buy in to James Dolan plea to avoid sex for 10 weeks? https://t.co/LeAN3Pd6Ug pic.twitter.com/HaekA7RvbN — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) June 16, 2026

It was something owner James Dolan asked for in a meeting with the team at the start of the playoffs. He even jokingly suggested they avoid sex and keep themselves fresh for a championship run. So, did Knicks players actually make that ultimate sacrifice to win a title this month? No.

During an appearance on Wake Up Barstool on Tuesday morning, Alvarado was asked about he and his teammates foregoing sexual relations as the ultimate sacrifice during the playoffs. His response, which can be seen above, was a hardy laugh. When the hosts chastized him for not going all the way with Dolan’s joking request, the guard did not deny their assumptions he and his teammates passed on living up to the ask from their boss.

There has long been a myth about the effects of fornication on athletes. Be it on their strength, aggression, and endurance, many old-school coaches thought it could harm an athlete’s performance. However, there is no medical evidence to back up that belief. The Knicks’ championship win over the weekend should further put the idea to rest.