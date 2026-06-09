Some of the television and social media numbers for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals series are in, and they are very, very good for ABC/ESPN.

When you add New York’s favorite basketball team to a playoff series, you can guarantee strong television numbers. However, when it is the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals in 27 years, the interest goes to a whole other level. Plus, the Knicks taking on the Spurs and their French alien is like throwing fuel on the fire.

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On Tuesday night, ESPN revealed details on the TV numbers from Game 2 of the series this past Friday. According to new Nielsen data, the Knicks’ 105-104 win was the most Finals Game 2 in eight years. Posting an average of 16.43 million viewers. The game peaked with 19.42 million viewers at 11:15 PM ET.

This year’s Game 2 was 88% higher than last year’s clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. Furthermore, Friday’s matchup was the most-watched program across all networks and channels with every key male and adult demographic.

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NY Knicks vs. Spurs averaging 16.68 million viewers

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, that is not the only data that has come in on the NBA Finals so far.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the series is averaging 16.68 million viewers. Game 1 posted a 14.7 household rating in New York, which is now the highest-rated Knicks game ever in the state since data started being tracked in 2002-03.

Game 2 earned a 43.6 household share, which is also now a new record in New York.

The 2026 NBA Finals have also generated five billion social media views, which is the most ever through the first three games of the NBA Championship.

Suffice it to say, the NY Knicks vs. Spurs has delivered huge numbers, especially in New York.