A pair of major updates have emerged as the New York Knicks continue to round out their roster for a run at repeating as NBA Champions in 2026-27.

Although it’s been nearly a month since the Knicks brought a title back to New York for the first time in 53 years, their players and fans are still celebrating the monumental achievement. However, it didn’t take long before the team’s front office got back to work and on maintaining a roster with championship potential again next season.

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Over the last few weeks, the Knicks front office was able to ink both Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet to new multi-year deals. However, with owner James Dolan not wanting to go over the second tax apron, they were unable to stop valuable big man Mitchell Robinson from taking his talents to the Boston Celtics in free agency.

However, on Thursday, they were able to come to terms on a deal to bring back another member of their deep bench. “Free agent Jordan Clarkson has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal to return to the Knicks,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reports.

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NY Knicks pursuing Jonas Valanciunas

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The loss of Robinson is a notable one. He is a top-shelf rim protector, a dangerous lob threat, and, arguably, the game’s best offensive rebounder. In an attempt to replace some of his numbers, the Knicks quickly moved on to signing two-time All-Star and 14-year veteran Andre Drummond.

However, they aren’t done trying to add veteran centers to fill the Robinson void, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“NYK will have solid depth at center if Jonas Valanciunas, a former client of Leon Rose, chooses the Knicks in his current free agency. He is among the centers on their radar.” – Ian Begley

As expected, the Denver Nuggets waived the 14-year veteran. And as rumored recently, he is again a target of the organization after making a run at him on the open market two summers ago. In just 13.4 minutes last season, the 34-year-old posted 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds a night.