Changes to the New York Knicks’ offense during the playoffs played a major role in their dominant run to an NBA Championship last month. However, according to a team insider, they haven’t even scratched the surface on how good their new-look offense will be.

When the Knicks fell behind 2-1 in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, fears quickly grew that this team would, again, not live up to its potential. However, following a 109-108 loss in Game 2, head coach Mike Brown and offensive coordinator Chris Jent made a major change to the offense to help optimize their talent.

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Instead of top star Jalen Brunson orchestrating things at the top of the key, center Karl-Anthony Towns was placed in that position. Despite it meaning fewer shots, Towns loved having the ball in his hands more. The change unleashed his outstanding passing skills and led to more movement from teammates. Brunson also bought in and excelled in sets playing off the ball.

The adjustment would lead to incredible play in the weeks following as the Knicks set a new NBA record for the biggest point differential by any team during the playoffs. The offense couldn’t have been any better. Or maybe it can be.

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‘You haven’t seen nothing yet’ when it comes to NY Knicks new offense

During an appearance on Knicks Fan TV, team analyst and ESPN NY radio host Alan Hahn offered up some exciting intelligence. In a conversation with an assistant coach, he was told that fans “haven’t seen nothing yet” about how good the offense can eventually be.

“‘Wait until we get a training camp with this. There are so many layers, but we didn’t have enough time to put it in. So next year, our offense is going to be completely bigger. With many more options. Right now, we’re seeing the counters. So we already know when we do film in the offseason, all the counters that teams showed us in the playoffs, we’re going to have answer for them all.” – Knicks assistant coach to Alan Hahn

If the Knicks want to be the rare team to repeat over the last decade, they will need the offense to be just as good as it was during the playoffs. The idea that it can be even better than was fans saw in the spring is reason to believe New York will be a big problem for their rivals in 2026-27.