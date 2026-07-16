An in-demand free agent surprisingly picked playing for a team in Lithuania over joining the champion New York Knicks? There is actually a good reason for the bold decision.

This has been an amazing last few months for the Knicks organization. After losing back-to-back games in the opening round of the playoffs, the team went on a historic run through the postseason. Crushing foes en route to beating a very talented San Antonio Spurs team in five games to win the franchise’s first NBA title in over 50 years.

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New York’s rise to become the new NBA champions last month was so compelling and fun that it earned the team and its players five ESPY awards on Wednesday night. Including Best Team and Best Athlete for Jalen Brunson. Playing for this organization is very appealing to a lot of players around the NBA, even if it is at a slight discount.

Well, that isn’t the case for 14-year NBA veteran Jonas Valanciunas. It was revealed this week that despite interest from the Knicks, the center has decided to take his talents to Lithuania to play for Zalgiris Kaunas next season.

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Valanciunas picked a team in Lithuania’s pro league over joining the new champion Knicks and playing in New York for a season? While it seems confusing, the decision actually makes sense because the 34-year-old is a native of Lithuania and getting to go home played a huge role in his choice.

“The process was quite long, and we had many conversations, but Lithuania, Zalgiris, and basketball in Lithuania definitely played a big role. The fans and what Zalgiris have been building here over the past few years also really impressed me, so I wanted to be part of it… I just want to enjoy basketball.” – Jonas Valanciunas (Zalgiris YouTube)

The draw of going home is a huge draw for any pro athlete. Especially for international players who are away from their home country for long periods of time over many years. While getting to play for the Knicks inside Madison Square Garden is appealing, being a top star back in Lithuania meant far more for Valanciunas than a bench role in New York.