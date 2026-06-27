A new report suggests that a player Mike Brown “worked closely” with during his days as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors will be an option for the New York Knicks as a Mitchell Robinson replacement.

The Knicks players, coaches, staff, and fans are still basking in the glow of winning the franchise’s first championship in over 50 years, a couple of weeks ago. However, while the front office is still celebrating, they have issues to address this offseason. Would they be able to retain the services of bench stars Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet, and Mitchell Robinson?

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One of those dominoes fell on Friday when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Alvarado and the Knicks agreed on a new three-year, $14 million extension. That, along with trading their pick in the first round, means New York has just under $10 million left to spend before passing the second luxury tax apron. Something that owner James Dolan has made it clear he does not want to do.

With Shamet and Robinson having standout performances during this year’s playoffs, their services are in demand. So, it’s looking more likely New York won’t be able to sign them if the boss isn’t unwilling to go over the second tax apron.

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Kevon Looney could be a Mitchell Robinson replacement option for NY Knicks

The Knicks will likely hope they can replace Shamet’s numbers internally with Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, and/or a veteran on an exception. Robinson will be much harder to replace. However, in a new report, Marc Stein and Jake Fischer revealed a soon-to-be-available veteran who will be an option: Kevon Looney.

“New Orleans is expected to decline its $8 million team option for next season on veteran center Kevon Looney, which could establish Looney as a potential replacement for Mitchell Robinson if the title-winning Knicks are unable to re-sign their in-demand backup center. The Stein Line revealed earlier Friday that the Nets have joined the Lakers on the list of expected suitors for Robinson once the marketplace opens. Knicks coach Mike Brown worked closely with Looney as a Warriors assistant.” – Marc Stein & Jake Fischer

Looney was a first-round pick by the Warriors in 2015 and played 10 seasons with Golden State. He never reached the potential they had for him after years of development. However, he did play a pivotal role in their unexpected title run in 2021-2022. The 30-year-old has averaged 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks over 17.1 minutes during his career.

As the NBA insider mentioned, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are among the teams expected to make Robinson offers the Knicks won’t be able to match.