A new video from a New York Knicks insider has offered up a look at more questionable tactics from San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama during the NBA Finals.

The 2026 NBA Finals have felt like a return to a brand of basketball similar to the 1990s NBA and back. Games have been physical, and the referees have been letting both teams get away with it a lot over the first four games of the series.

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The increased physicality has put an added spotlight on the Spurs superstar and the brand of ball he likely brought with him from Europe. It has also included some tactics that have drawn the fury of fans of San Antonio’s opponents.

In the semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wembanyama earned a flagrant 2 when he elbowed Naz Reid in the throat. Refs then passed on giving him a flagrant 1, even after a post-game review when he shoved Jalen Brunson in the back of his neck, knocking him to the ground. However, he picked up another flagrant in Game 4 when he inadvertently elbowed Karl-Anthony Towns.

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Knciks bump Wemby quite a few times, then Wemby complains to ref pic.twitter.com/gCtduRgOoI — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) June 11, 2026

Well, on Thursday, New York Post Knicks insider Jared Schwartz posted a video from Game 4 of the NBA Finals as Wembanyama looked to put a pick on OG Anunoby, then he can be seen grabbing his arm and wrapping it around him. After the play ended, he went to the sidelines to complain to the refs about the physicality he created.

In response to the post, SNY’s Ian Begley noted, “It will be interesting to see if the NBA’s standard game review addresses what Victor Wembanyama did here when moving towards OG Anunoby.”

Wembanyama certainly won’t get a flagrant from the moment. This is fortunate for the Spurs since he is one more flagrant point away from a suspension. However, officials will probably now be more on the lookout for the questionable antics of the French phenom as he hunts foul calls.