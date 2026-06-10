The New York Knicks are two wins away from the franchise’s first NBA Championship in over 50 years. But standing in their way are Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

If you plan to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, below you can find everything you need to know, along with the upcoming schedule for the rest of the championship series.

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When do the Knicks play next?

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Wednesday, June 10 Spurs @ Knicks 8:30 PM ABC

How to watch Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4?

The entirety of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs will air exclusively on ABC and the ESPN app.

What time does the Knicks game start tonight?

Game 4 of the NBA Finals has a start time of 8:30 PM ET

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 betting odds

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Below you can see the Game 1 odds on some of the top betting sites.

DraftKings: Knicks -130, Spurs +110

Knicks -130, Spurs +110 FanDuel: Knicks -130, Spurs +110

Knicks -130, Spurs +110 BetMGM: Knicks -130, Spurs +110

NY Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals schedule

Below, you can get a look at the upcoming schedule for the 2026 NBA Finals.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Wednesday, June 3 Knicks 105, Spurs 95 8:30 PM ABC Friday, June 5 Knicks 105, Spurs 104 8:30 PM ABC Monday, June 8 Spurs 115, Knicks 111 8:30 PM ABC Wednesday, June 10 Spurs @ Knicks 8:30 PM ABC Saturday, June 13 Knicks @ Spurs 8:30 PM ABC Tuesday, June 16 Spurs @ Knicks 8:30 PM ABC Friday, June 19 Knicks @ Spurs 8:30 PM ABC

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 prediction

After coming up short in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Knicks have a ton of momentum heading into their first home game of the series on Monday. It feels like the win is at their back, and it’s strong. Prediction: Knicks 108, Spurs 105

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When was the last time the Knicks made the Finals?

It has been a very long time since the Knicks played in the NBA Finals. The last time they reached the championship round was 27 years ago in 1999. Oddly enough, they also played the Spurs in that series.

The last time New York won a championship was in 1973 when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers.