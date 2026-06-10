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The New York Knicks are two wins away from the franchise’s first NBA Championship in over 50 years. But standing in their way are Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

If you plan to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, below you can find everything you need to know, along with the upcoming schedule for the rest of the championship series.

When do the Knicks play next?

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Wednesday, June 10Spurs @ Knicks8:30 PMABC

How to watch Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4?

The entirety of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs will air exclusively on ABC and the ESPN app.

What time does the Knicks game start tonight?

Game 4 of the NBA Finals has a start time of 8:30 PM ET

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 betting odds

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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Below you can see the Game 1 odds on some of the top betting sites.

NY Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals schedule

Below, you can get a look at the upcoming schedule for the 2026 NBA Finals.

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Wednesday, June 3Knicks 105, Spurs 958:30 PMABC
Friday, June 5Knicks 105, Spurs 1048:30 PMABC
Monday, June 8Spurs 115, Knicks 1118:30 PMABC
Wednesday, June 10Spurs @ Knicks8:30 PMABC
Saturday, June 13Knicks @ Spurs8:30 PMABC
Tuesday, June 16Spurs @ Knicks8:30 PMABC
Friday, June 19Knicks @ Spurs8:30 PMABC

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 prediction

After coming up short in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Knicks have a ton of momentum heading into their first home game of the series on Monday. It feels like the win is at their back, and it’s strong. Prediction: Knicks 108, Spurs 105

When was the last time the Knicks made the Finals?

It has been a very long time since the Knicks played in the NBA Finals. The last time they reached the championship round was 27 years ago in 1999. Oddly enough, they also played the Spurs in that series.

The last time New York won a championship was in 1973 when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

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By Jason Burgos
After earning his journalism degree in 2017, Jason Burgos served as a contributor to several sites, including MMA Sucka ... More about Jason Burgos

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