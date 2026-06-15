May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fans look to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There are going to be many questions about whether or not Donovan Mitchell is going to sign a long-term deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason. Mitchell is 29 years old. He helped Cleveland get to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2017-2018 NBA season. The only thing that really went wrong for the Cavaliers was that they were swept in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

Mitchell next season will be under contract for Cleveland. After the 2026-2027 NBA season, he will have a player-option for the 2027-2028 NBA season. If Mitchell were to decline that option, he would become a free agent next offseason. Is there a chance that he is going to sign a long-term deal with the franchise this offseason or he is going to wait?

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There is a lot of debate about whether or not Cleveland should sign him to a long-term deal. If he were to not sign a contract extension, is there a chance that the Cavaliers could trade him this offseason?

Chris Fedor hints at Donovan Mitchell not signing contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots while defended by New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the fourth quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Chris Fedor of cleveland.com called into 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday. He spoke with Daryl Ruter and Dan Menningen to talk about the chances of Mitchell signing a contract extension with the Cavaliers this offseason. Fedor said, “”I’m reading that as Donovan is preparing this fan base for him not signing this contract extension because I think he understands the benefits of waiting…but, I don’t think that that means that he doesn’t believe in this group.”

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If he does not sign his contract extension, there will be some Cavaliers fans who will want him traded. However, he probably wouldn’t be traded even if Mitchell doesn’t sign a contract extension. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Mitchell averaged 27.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.7 APG, 0.3 BPG, and 1.5 SPG. He also shot 36.4% from three-point land, 48.3% from the field, and 86.5% from the free throw line.

Mitchell has been with the Cavaliers for the last four seasons. He was acquired in a trade from the Utah Jazz before the 2022-2023 NBA season began. There is a chance that general manager Koby Altman decides to make another bold move before the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Koby Altman Make Move to Help Donovan Mitchell

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots while defended by New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the fourth quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Even if Mitchell were to not sign his contract extension, there is a chance that Altman will make another move to help him out for next season. There is a very good chance that they can sign LeBron James in free agency. Another move that he can make is trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

If Mitchell became the number two option and if Giannis became the number one option, there is a good chance that the Cavaliers could win the 2026-2027 NBA championship. They would become one of the betting favorites. It will be interesting to see whether or not Mitchell does sign his contract extension this offseason.