On Friday, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama continued a fascinating trend that New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson began two years ago.

ESPN’ broke ‘s Shams Charania broke the news that the Defensive Player of the Year and the Spurs have come to terms on a five-year, $252 million maximum rookie-scale contract extension. The deal is notable beyond its high total because the French phenom chose to take a 25% maximum instead of the 30% supermax. This means that the Spurs will have an extra $50 million in cap space to improve the roster over the next few seasons.

Yet, Wembanyama’s team-first decision wasn’t completely unusual, because Brunson recently did it as well. In 2024, the three-time All-Star agreed on a four-year, $156.5 million deal that was $113 million less than he would have been eligible for if he had waited until 2025 to sign a max extension. It now means two elite NBA stars have taken discounted extensions in the last two years.

It would indicate a new trend among stars in their prime as they realize they can still make a ton of money but improve their chances of winning a championship if they take a little less. With that in mind, we look at five other elite players who could be next to take a team-friendly extension.

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Cade Cunningham

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Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham signed a new five-year, $269 million extension before this season and is locked into that deal through the 2029-2030 season. However, if future postseason trips are similar to this year, the young star is going to quickly realize the perils of taking up a large chunk of a team’s available salary cap. If Detroit does not reach its potential and make a trip to the NBA Finals in the next few seasons, look for Cunningham to contemplate a discount extension to get more help around him.

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Nikola Jokic

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One of the interesting stories this offseason is Denver Nuggets icon Nikola Jokic again pushing contract extension talks to next summer. While he has made it clear multiple times that he wants to finish his career in Colorado, the Serbian has been just as adamant about his desire to compete for championships.

With a player option for $62.8 million next season, it would not be surprising at all if the three-time MVP took a discounted rate from the Nuggets or another team next summer to be on a better roster and pursue a second championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

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The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation went on for as long as it did because the 10-time All-Star has the chance to opt out of his contract after next season. The expectation is that he will sign a multi-year deal with his new team, the Miami Heat. And the 31-year-old may take less in a new contract to back up his claims that he badly wants to win another championship.

Karl-Anthony Towns

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Brunson proved this spring that it is worth it to take less to chase a championship. He is very wealthy and is now a king in the biggest city in America after bringing New York its first NBA title in 53 years. Don’t think that message hasn’t gotten through to teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

KAT has a $61 million player option after next season. It is a number that will take them past the second tax apron. Something owner James Dolan does not want to do. Towns’ contract will force the team to make tough roster decisions next summer that will harm their title hopes. Considering how well things have gone for him in New York, it would make sense for the center to take a new multi-year deal in the low 40s annually to continue to contend and add to his legacy in NYC.

Tyrese Maxey

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The Philadelphia 76ers were smart to lock Tyrese Maxey into a new five-year, $203.8 million deal before the 2024-25 season. The young star has become the new face of the franchise and seems dedicated to bringing Philly its first NBA championship since the 1980s. If that doesn’t come in the next couple of seasons, he may take a discounted rate in his next deal to chase a title.