NBA insider suggests New York Knicks are preparing ‘tsunami’ offer for MVP superstar

The New York Knicks came oh so close to reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Yet, after coming up short, their first knee-jerk reaction was to quickly ‘relieve’ Tom Thibodeau of his head coaching duties.

So, aside from hiring a new head coach, what else do the Knicks need to do to get back to the promised land? How about swinging yet another blockbuster trade?

According to Gery Woelfel, the signs that the Knicks are considering a pursuit of Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd could be a precursor to an even bigger deal. Specifically, one that nets the Knicks Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Could there be a Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jason Kidd reunion in New York? There’s a report the Knicks are asking Dallas officials permission to speak to Kidd about their vacant head coaching position. Yesterday I was told the Knicks are preparing to make a tsunami-type offer to acquire Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. Kidd once coached Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.” Gery Woelfel on New York Knicks’ offseason plans

As much backlash as the Knicks are facing for firing a coach who delivered their best season in over two decades, it would all quickly dissipate if they could land a big fish like the Greek Freak.

Of course, if the Knicks could pull off such a summer blockbuster, it would only lead to even more pressure for coach Kidd, or whoever leads New York into battle next year. In other words, it would once again be Finals or bust.

In fact, the Knicks may even become favorites to win it all, thanks to a star-studded cast led by Brunson and Antetokounmpo and who knows who else.

