NBA insider reveals whether New York Knicks core still supports Tom Thibodeau as head coach

Even though the New York Knicks won just one more game than the Indiana Pacers did during the regular season, they entered the Eastern Conference Finals as favorites. After being eliminated in six games, it’s become clear that the superteam the Knicks have invested so heavily in still can’t hang with the Pacers, who participated in the ECF for the second consecutive year.

While the Pacers are clearly a formidable opponent, the Knicks’ front office is all-in on this current foundation. They traded six first-round picks for Mikal Bridges, signed Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to $156 million and $212 million contracts, and swapped out a multi-time All-Star for Karl-Anthony Towns, who’s signed to a $220 million contract.

So if the core of the roster isn’t the problem, what about the coaching? While the Knicks met expectations by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, after being eliminated by what some would infer is an inferior team, fans will demand action.

Could Tom Thibodeau’s job even be in jeopardy? It’s a question many are now asking.

Yet, according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III and Fred Katz, coach Thibodeau still has strong “backing” from team president Leon Rose, plus from two-time All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson. That may be all the support Thibodeau needs to return next season.

Plus, it’s not like the Knicks fell flat on their faces; they were still one of the best four teams in the NBA, lasting all the way until the Eastern Conference Finals. Many other teams would love to be in their position.

