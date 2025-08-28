It looks like Malik Beasley is not the only high-level sixth man the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in adding soon.

“I’m told Malcolm Brogdon has also been on the radar for both the Knicks and the Timberwolves. Which are two of the teams that have been monitoring Beasley’s status,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on a Wednesday edition of the Stein Line.

While Brogdon has never earned All-Star honors during his nine years in the league, he has been a consistent impact player throughout his career. He was the Rookie of the Year for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2016-17 season, and earned Sixth Man of the Year honors for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. For his career, he is averaging over 15 points, four rebounds, and nearly five assists per game.

Both the Knicks and Timberwolves have been looking to add a veteran point guard to their benches for the 2025-26 season. Brogdon would fit the bill for either team and bring added offensive thump in the second unit. New York also signed Jordan Clarkson this offseason.

Knicks and Timberwolves in on Malik Beasley

The pair of top 10 clubs have been linked to various veteran guards still on the free agent market. The Knicks reportedly have a level of interest in both one-time NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

Both organizations have also been monitoring the situation surrounding talented bench scorer Malik Beasley. The free agent was being investigated for potential ties to illegal sports betting. However, it was revealed last week that he is no longer being looked at in the investigation.

“Sources say Beasley will ultimately be seeking a deal north of the veteran minimum and would figure to command that — if the 28-year-old can indeed play on with no off-court obstacles — after he shot a robust 41.6% from deep last season on high volume,” Fischer reports.