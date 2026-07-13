It appears that a LeBron James/Steph Curry dynamic duo is closer to reality than we were led to believe. A new report says that James, a free agent, is strongly considering joining the Golden State Warriors. This comes after he hung out with Draymond Green in recent days.

REPORT: LeBron is strongly considering joining the Warriors more than ever before after recent conversations with Draymond, per @BrettSiegelNBA pic.twitter.com/vTWeomac3I — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 13, 2026

On his own podcast, Draymond said he delivered a “crazy” pitch to LeBron to come join the Dubs to make a run at one more title.

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I’d be remissed (sic) if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there. I’d be crazy if we’re together for x amount of days and at no point am I like, ‘Yo, we need to chop it up, what the hell going on? what we doing?’ Of course I did that and of course the pitch was crazy… With the things I shared in it, it’s definitely gonna make the brain work a little bit… But we wasn’t going to hang out for a recruitment pitch.

LeBron James to the Warriors still remains a strong possibility, per @BrettSiegelNBA.



“The Warriors, as an organization, remain very much of the belief that they are a top suitor for LeBron in free agency, with sources close to the situation telling ClutchPoints that Green's… pic.twitter.com/fYHPAfd9H4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 13, 2026

Brett Siegel adds in Clutch Points that “The Warriors, as an organization, remain very much of the belief that they are a top suitor for LeBron in free agency, with sources close to the situation telling ClutchPoints that Green’s recent conversations with James have left him giving even stronger consideration to the idea than before.”

He says that Curry has also “held direct communication with James”, which is largely thought to have been via text. But Green’s face-to-face and getaway time together could be the final touch.

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“As one team source said, the idea that there wouldn’t be a stronger ending to James’ NBA legacy than winning a championship alongside Curry was a key talking point Green and the organization have made,” Siegel wrote.

James & Steph bonded during their time together on the U.S. Olympic team, and came out of the experience saying that they’d love to play together again someday. That day could be coming soon, if Green’s pitch hit all the right notes.

Do the Warriors have enough, even with James, and the return from injury of Jimmy Butler, to knock off the vaunted San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, clearly the class of the Western Conference? That remains to be seen.