It has been a very busy last couple of weeks in the NBA. Teams around the league looked to improve their rosters and long-term outlooks in the NBA Draft last week. And several major trades have already been completed. The Miami Heat made the biggest move so far by trading for Milwaukee Bucks icon Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the league by acquiring LaMelo Ball. And the Memphis Grizzlies finalized a deal that sent two-time All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following a wild last week and a half, our new NBA power rankings reveal the best and worst teams in the league before free agency officially begins on Tuesday night.

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30. New Orleans Pelicans

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To the surprise of no one, the New Orleans Pelicans were again a laughing stock in the Western Conference. Although Zion Williamson did suit up in 62 games — the second most of his career — it did not stop the Pels from being a bottom-10 team defensively and mediocre on offense. The roster could get a shakeup with rumors swirling about a potential Trey Murphy III trade. It would behoove them to do something major to shake up a roster that underwhelmed this past season.

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29. Milwaukee Bucks

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The Milwaukee Bucks made some big changes last summer when they moved on from future Hall of Famer Damian Lillard and signed Myles Turner to keep top star Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. The moves didn’t work, and the team legend battling injury woes led to an ugly 32-win season. However, the decision to take after the trade deadline landed them the 10th pick in this year’s draft.

As had been predicted for months, they finally pulled the trigger on an Antetokounmpo trade that got them several impact players from the Heat — including Tyler Herro — and another first-rounder. In the June event, they took Arizona’s Brayden Burries and Tennessee’s Nate Ament. Two youngsters who will be a part of the reimagined core of the new look and younger Bucks.

28. Sacramento Kings

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On paper, the Sacramento Kings should have been a good team this past season. Yet, quite a few NBA analysts prophesied a messy situation, and they were right. Despite the talent on the roster, the Kings were one of the worst teams in the NBA all year. It didn’t take long for them to realize that and go into tank mode in the second half. Unfortunately, their bad luck continued, and they ended up with the seventh pick in the draft.

Despite the tough luck, they landed Arkansas star Darius Acuff Jr., a player who can be a franchise changer. Now, all signs point to the Kings trying to offload either Zach LaVine’s or Domantas Sabonis‘ expensive contracts over the next few weeks.

27. Memphis Grizzlies

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The Memphis Grizzlies were always going to be different after firing Taylor Jenkins late last season and replacing him with assistant Tuomas Iisalo. However, few expected the season to be overshadowed by the will-they-or-won’t-they trade talk about Ja Morant. In the end, they didn’t and instead shockingly moved Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz.

The 2025-26 season was a mess for the Grizzlies as Morant only suited up in 20 games, and they pivoted in the second half to a tanking strategy. It worked, and they selected Duke star Cam Boozer with the No. 3 pick. They then added Mexican prospect Karim Lopez at 21 in a trade with the Pistons. Then the inevitable happened late in June when they found a trade partner for Morant.

While they did not get much in the deal — Jerami Grant and Kris Murray — they at least get out from under the two-time All-Star’s contract.

26. Dallas Mavericks

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The Dallas Mavericks got off to a rough start this season as Anthony Davis struggled to stay on the court, and the absence of Kyrie Irving became blatantly obvious. It was a major reason why GM Nico Harrison was fired in November. However, while they were among the early teams to start tanking after they traded Davis to the Wizards, No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg offered hope during a Rookie of the Year-winning season.

Dallas is fully in a rebuild and now has former Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Michigan national champion-winning coach Dusty May leading the way. In the NBA Draft, the Mavericks picked twice on June 23. Taking Wolverine’s glue-guy Morez Johnson and Spanish prospect Sergio de Larrea. Two players unlikely to make huge impacts in 2026-27.

25. Chicago Bulls

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Chicago Bulls fans had hope entering this past season after the addition of Josh Giddey energized the team late in the 2024-25 season. However, despite a solid start to the year, one of the worst defenses in the NBA (121.6 opponents’ PPG) pulled them to the back of the standings as the season played out. Chicago enters the offseason with a ton of cap space.

While they didn’t make a trade in the NBA Draft, they landed gifted North Carolina two-way star Caleb Wilson at No. 4, then added Texas’ Dailyn Swain at 15. Many draft pundits are high on what the Bulls did on June 23. Plus, they did make a move before the event that saw them acquire Nets center Nic Claxton.

24. Brooklyn Nets

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In last year’s draft, the Brooklyn Nets had four first-round picks and chose to use them all instead of packaging some or all of them in trades for veteran players. That proved to be a mistake because none of those players has given reason to believe they can be a core member of a future contender. In the end, the only bright spot this past season was a career year from trade addition Michael Porter.

At No. 6 in the NBA Draft, Brooklyn took a risk by selecting oft-injured Louisville star Mikel Brown Jr., a player many believe still has the most upside of the point guards in a deep class. Hopefully, if he can play up to his potential, along with recently acquired three-time All-Star Julius Randle, Brooklyn should be better next season.

23. Los Angeles Clippers

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The Los Angeles Clippers were a mess over the first couple of months of the season. However, despite off-court drama, they rallied the troops and caught fire midway through the campaign. Yet, that did not stop management from moving two of their best players — James Harden and Ivica Zubac — before the trade deadline.

Despite the weakened roster, Kawhi Leonard being healthy and in vintage form allowed the Clippers to stay competitive and reach the play-in tournament. The big question following the draft was whether he would be in LA next season after they selected Keaton Wagler. Recent reports suggest he might not be with the team allegedly in serious negotions with the Raptors on a deal for the future Hall of Famer.

22. Washington Wizards

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This was another disappointing season for the Washington Wizards as they ended the campaign with the East’s worst record. Yet, there is reason for hope in 2026-27 because former first-round picks Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George showed further growth this season. And they added multi-time All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis before the trade deadline.

In the lottery, they lucked into getting the No. 1 pick and used it on BYU’s AJ Dybantsa. On paper, the prospect may be the final piece to an outstanding frontline for the Wizards next season if Davis can stay healthy or doesn’t get traded (YUGE if) and Sarr continues to develop.

21. Utah Jazz

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While the Utah Jazz seemed to have the potential to reach the play-in early on, they became a lightning rod in the second half by being the most blatant tankers after the deadline. It was especially egregious since they tanked after trading for Jaren Jackson Jr. While the approach was ugly, it worked, and they landed Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

The Kansas star may have the best chance of being a superstar from this year’s class. He, combined with veterans like Jackson, Lauri Markkanen, and Keyonte George, could help push a big turnaround for Utah in 2026-27.

20. Toronto Raptors

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The Toronto Raptors punted on a playoff push a year ago in the hopes that year two for head coach Darko Rajakovic and a full season with Brandon Ingram could lead to a big turnaround in 2025-26. The plan worked, and while they were a solid scoring team, a top-10 defense is why they avoided the play-in tournament in the spring.

Smaller impact moves were the expected goal for Toronto this summer after selecting Allen Graves with the 19th overall pick in last week’s NBA Draft. However, rumors have swirled over the last week that the Raptors are on the verge of an unexpected reunion with the man who helped bring them a title in 2019, Kawhi Leonard.

19. Portland Trail Blazers

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The Portland Trail Blazers saw a dark cloud placed over their season from day one, when former head coach Chauncey Billups was implicated in a wild poker game rigging scheme. However, they overcame the drama and finished with a winning record for the first time since 2020-21. A big reason why was a career year from former Wizards lottery pick Deni Avdija.

The 25-year-old led the team in scoring (23.9 PPG) and got a taste of postseason play in the spring. Also, Billups’ replacement, Tiago Splitter, did a great job. Yet, management chose to replace him with Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori on a bargain-rate deal in June. While they have been linked to trades for Jaylen Brown, they surprised many when they made an unexpected trade for Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Adding to an already full backcourt.

18. Charlotte Hornets

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While LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges posted good numbers and prospect Kon Knueppel emerged as a serious ROTY candidate, the Charlotte Hornets struggled mightily in the first half of the season. However, when the calendar switched to January, this mostly young group finally gelled and emerged as one of the better teams in the East over the final months of the season.

In the draft, they added Washington’s Hannes Steinback and Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson Jr. to a good offensive group that gave up just 111.3 points a night (sixth best in the NBA) last season. However, they stunned the league when they traded Ball to the Timberwolves. It has created speculation that removing his play making could be a detriment to players like Knueppel and Brandon Miller.

They also traded Bridges to the Suns. The moves have created a team with a lot of depth, but pressure on Kueppel and Miller to lead the way on offense next season.

17. Phoenix Suns

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After a seriously disappointing result a year ago, the Phoenix Suns made some major changes last summer, and the moves delivered positive results. The biggest difference from the previous season is that this group played pretty good defense under the new coach, Jordan Ott. They gave up the seventh fewest points in the NBA (111.3 PPG) this past season.

Devin Booker returned to being a premier star in the game, and they got a far better season from Dillon Brooks than anyone expected. The top priority this offseason will be seeing if they can land another impact scorer to help their top star in 2026-27, and they may have done in a trade for Hornets veteran Miles Bridges.

16. Orlando Magic

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There were very high hopes for the Orlando Magic this past season after they gave up a boatload of assets to land Grizzlies veteran Desmond Bane. However, he didn’t make quite the impact on offense that they hoped for, and Franz Wagner suiting up in just 31 games only exacerbated their issues on O.

But one of the biggest surprises was the Magic going from giving up 105.5 PPG (No. 1 in the NBA) in 2024-25 to 115.3 this past season. Yet, they had the Pistons on the brink of elimination in the opening round of the playoffs, but blew a 3-1 series lead. Despite rumors that they might consider trading Paolo Banchero, they will likely return with the same group next season and hope new head coach Sean Sweeney can take the roster to new heights.

15. Atlanta Hawks

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For the Atlanta Hawks, this season was about building for the long-term. The best proof was Jalen Johnson’s emergence as the new face of the organization after they moved his predecessor, Trae Young, to Washington.

With Johnson now entrenched as the leader of their young core, Atlanta has a lot of potential. Even after being thrashed by the Knicks in the quarterfinals. In the draft, they bolstered their depth with two nice selections in Arizona’s Kingston Flemmings and Big East POTY Zuby Ejiofor. The Hawks are a team to keep an eye on in 2026-27.

14. Golden State Warriors

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Last spring, the Golden State Warriors looked like a serious dark horse to reach the Finals. However, Stephen Curry’s hamstring injury threw ice water on those aspirations. Another stunning injury derailed their championship plans again this season when Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL tear in January.

Despite their best efforts to make an Antetokounmpo trade in February, they could not, and Golden State missed the postseason for the second time in three years. They will pursue a major move this offseason, but despite rumors of targeting LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it’s more likely they return with the same group that ended 2025-26, but just healthy.

13. Philadelphia 76ers

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The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from a disastrous 2024-25 campaign because Tyrese Maxey has become a top 10 player, and rookie VJ Edgecombe looks like he can be a perennial All-Star. The guards were why they had a top-six record in conference this past season despite Joel Embiid and Paul George missing more than half of the year.

Although they came from behind and stunned the Celtics in the opening round, they were swept and embarrassed by the Knicks in the semis. They are unlikely to make any major roster moves this summer and will aim to get one more year out of Embiid and George. But they seem to have a bright future led by their young and talented starting backcourt.

12. Indiana Pacers

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The Indiana Pacers were always expected to struggle mightily this season after top star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles in the Finals. Plus, they lost Myles Turner to the Bucks in free agency. With it clear they wouldn’t even be competitive, the Pacers chose to tank, but took a big risk by offering up their first-rounder for Clippers big man Ivica Zubac if it didn’t land in the top three of the lottery. Unfortunately, it did not.

However, Indiana is expected to jump right back into contention next season with a healthy Haliburton, Zubac, and Pascal Siakam.

11. Houston Rockets

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The Houston Rockets were one of the best stories in the NBA two seasons ago, as they evolved into an elite team in the West with strong defense and the emergence of Alperen Sengun. Last summer, they assumed adding future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant would create a force that rivals the Thunder. To the chagrin of Rockets fans, they never completely gelled, and the absence of veteran guard Fred VanVleet was noticeable.

The fourth-best-scoring team in 2025-26 has been linked to various moves heading into the summer. However, they are likely to return with the same group and hope VanVleet is the missing piece to a title contender next season.

10. Miami Heat

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The Miami Heat underwhelmed this season despite Norman Powell having an even better year than his All-Star performance for the Clippers in 2024-25. While they were second best in the NBA in scoring (120.8 PPG), their patented Erik Spoelstra-led defense was nowhere to be found in 2025-26. Nevertheless, they still had a chance for a seventh straight trip to the postseason via the play-in.

Unfortunately, they could not get through the mini tournament and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019. That disappointing finish was expected to motivate Pat Riley to swing a big trade for 10-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he did that the day before the 2026 NBA Draft. While they gave up a lot, Miami is once again a contender in the East with the future Hall of Famer.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

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The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the season as one of the West’s elites after back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals. However, one of the best defensive units in the NBA regressed. In 2024-25, they were giving up 109.3 a night. This past season, they were up to 114.1 points against. It was a key difference in why they were sent packing in the semifinals by Wembanyama and the Spurs.

That sound defeat was expected to motivate the front office to make some bold moves this offseason. After trading Julius Randle to free up space to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu, Minney made the biggest surprise move of the summer so far when they acquired Hornets star LaMelo Ball. On paper, the T-Wolves have the best backcourt in the West (and maybe the NBA). But their front court has been severely weakened by both deals.

8. Denver Nuggets

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When they have the best player on the planet, Nikola Kokic, the Denver Nuggets will always be a very competitive squad. Although they made a shocking coaching change last spring, Mike Malone’s replacement, David Adelman, guided the best offense in the NBA (121.4 PPG) during the regular season.

Unfortunately, despite a career year from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets were ousted in the opening round of the playoffs for just the second time in the Jokic era. After he reportedly pushed back the idea of signing an extension this summer, reports suggest Denver is looking to make a bold move in the coming days to keep their team legend happy.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

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For much of this past season, the Cleveland Cavaliers did not look like the group that was the East’s best in 2024-25. However, when they made a trade deadline deal for future Hall-of-Famer James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the team hit a new gear. The strong play carried them through the playoffs, and they were able to upend the No. 1-seeded Pistons in a seven game semifinals war.

Unfortunately, they went against the buzzsaw that was the Knicks in the conference finals and were swept out of the postseason. Despite the embarrassing finish, the Cavs took another big step forward. They will keep much of this group together for one more season and see if a full summer and training camp with Harden sets up a title run next spring.

6. Detroit Pistons

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The Detroit Pistons went from a feel-good story last season to one of the NBA elites this past season. Led by Cade Cunningham and their young core, the Pistons had a real chance to reach the NBA Finals due to a defense that was giving up just 109.6 PPG — third best in the NBA during the regular season.

However, when 2025-26 breakout star Jalen Duren badly struggled during the playoffs, the warts on the current Pistons roster showed. Nevertheless, they reached Game 7 in the semifinals and aren’t far off from being serious title contenders.

In the draft, they made a nice addition with Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie, a player who can be a nice bucket machine next to Cunningham. They also acquired sharpshooter Isaiah Joe in a trade with OKC. However, they have hit a contract stalemate with Duren, and he will start taking meetings in free agency this week.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

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There were big expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season. They got a full training camp with young superstar Luka Doncic, and head coach JJ Redick impressed during his rookie year. Plus, they still had one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James, still playing at a high level. Yet, few expected such a major breakout year from Austin Reaves.

Once they found synergy, LA ended the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Unfortunately, badly timed injuries completely undercut their potential in the postseason. If they can persuade James to return for one more season, the Lakers can be a threat to the Thunder and Spurs in 2026-27. Especially if they bolster their frontcourt with players like Jalen Duren or Walker Kessler.

4. Boston Celtics

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Jayson Tatum’s season-ending injury last spring seemingly set the Boston Celtics up for a season well below their usual high standard in 2025-26. However, Jaylen Brown and the best defense in the NBA (107.1 PPG) had the Celtics looking like the team to beat in the East to begin the 2026 playoffs.

However, to the surprise of many, they somehow blew a 3-1 quarterfinals lead to the 76ers and were sent packing after just one round. In the draft, they addressed their frontcourt woes with a nice pick in Houston’s Chris Cenac Jr. He should be a great fit in Boston. Although they did not win the Antetokounmpo trade chase, rumors continue to swirl they could soon trade Brown in a blockbuster deal.

3. San Antonio Spurs

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There was no better story in the NBA this season than the rise of Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Despite being just a couple of years removed from a second straight 22-win season, they won 62 games and emerged as the defending champs’ biggest threat in the West. They proved that potential when they were able to outlast OKC in a dog fight Western Conference Finals.

Yet, while the French phenom and his team showed they were well ahead of schedule, they were outworked in the Finals by one of the most resilient playoff teams in NBA history, the 2026 Knicks. The loss may be why they surprisingly took not one, but two big men in the draft. So Wembanyama does not have to defend the opposing team’s best big man in the future.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

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The Oklahoma City Thunder were the cream of the crop in the NBA over the last two seasons. Now, two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his team again owned the best record in the NBA with a top-five offense and the No. 2 defense in the league (107.5 PPG) during the regular season.

While they steamrolled their way to the conference finals, they met their match in Wembanyama and the Spurs. However, they will spend all offseason wondering if they could have repeated as champions if they had a healthy Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell in that series.

In the draft, they bolstered their depth with two nice picks. At No. 12, they took Isaiah Hartenstein’s likely replacement in Michigan’s Aday Mara and added a nice bench PG in Bennett Stirtz. The talent-rich just got richer.

1. New York Knicks

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Heading into this year’s playoffs, the New York Knicks were viewed as one of the better teams in the East. However, there were still doubters around the NBA, including in their own fanbase. And they had good reason since the Knicks were an inconsistent group all season. However, after falling to a 2-1 hole against the Hawks in the quarterfinals, New York would embark on one of the greatest playoff runs in NBA history.

After Karl-Anthony Towns adjusted his role in the offense, they would go on to bludgeon teams throughout the playoffs, and their defensive versatility made life hell for opponents. Led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, New York ended a 53-year title drought with an all-around team-driven effort. The best part, as they celebrate their championship over the summer? Much of their title team, including all five starters, will be back in 2026-27.