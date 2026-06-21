The Minnesota Timberwolves have recently been involved in some major rumors. One of which linked them to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, and another that explained they would consider trading some of their key rotational players like Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

The Timberwolves were knocked out of the playoffs this year by the San Antonio Spurs, and despite making the playoffs in five straight seasons, have never reached the Finals with the core they have. While Anthony Edwards leads the pack, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and the rest of the team haven’t quite been enough for them to get over the hump. Now, it may be time for the team to make some changes.

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This past season, one of their biggest flaws were exposed. The team lacked a guard who knew how to control an offense. Running the show isn’t what Edwards is meant to do, and with Mike Conley aging, Rob Dillingham being a swing and a miss, and Donte DiVincenzo’s recent injury, they are now in need of a point guard.

Could They Trade For Josh Giddey?

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Although the Timberwolves have shown interest in Derrick White, they now may pivot to the 6’7 guard according to a rumor from Darren Wolfson. Josh Giddey was a former 6th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last season in his fifth year in the league, he averaged 17 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.3 rebounds a night for the Chicago Bulls.

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Giddey is exactly what the Timberwolves need. He is a pass-first guard with a great feel for the game, and won’t take too many shots. Although he may be best when he has the ball in his hands, Giddey is always looking to create opportunities for his teammates. One of Giddey’s biggest flaws has been his outside shooting. Coming into the league he was viewed as a guard who was unreliable from beyond the arc, but has since turned that narrative into a myth, shooting 36 percent or better from three the past two seasons.

With Minnesota making guys like Randle, DiVincenzo, and Naz Reid available, the Bulls, who have the most cap space going into this offseason, may take advantage of their interest in Giddey. If they were to acquire the Australian guard, the Timberwolves may actually pose a threat to the rest of the Western Conference and have a shot at an NBA championship.