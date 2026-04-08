The Boston Celtics are having an unexpected season. After Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics were expected to have a gap year without him. Instead, Boston sits second in the Eastern Conference with Tatum back in the lineup. However, could the Celtics land an NBA superstar in a trade this summer?

The Celtics are interested in Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and are discussed in league circles as potential suitors, as reported by The Athletic’s Sam Amick. This report follows Antetokounmpo’s praise of Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla for his culture in Boston.

While the Celtics are interested in acquiring the Milwaukee forward, the salaries and demand would make it tricky. Boston likely wouldn’t move on from Tatum, but including Jaylen Brown would be the logical next step. However, would the Celtics really trade Brown for Antetokounmpo?

The Celtics could look to pair Antetokounmpo with Tatum and Brown, leaving a package headlined by Derrick White. In this scenario, White, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, and others with draft picks would be on the move. The Celtics would destroy their depth, but the Bucks could find a better package elsewhere.

Realistically, Boston would likely have to move Tatum or Brown to acquire Antetokounmpo in a trade this summer. It will come down to whether the Celtics want to move Brown, but he is averaging 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field during the 2025-26 season.

Boston could land Antetokounmpo in a trade this offseason, but it might depend on how the 2026 NBA Playoffs shake out. Antetokounmpo would love Boston’s culture, but the financials might be in the way of that possibility in the future.

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