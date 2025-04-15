NBA rumor claims Zion Williamson now a lock to be traded this summer: 9 likely landing spots including the Knicks and Bulls

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans entered the season with hopes they could take another step forward after a 49-win season in 2023-24. Their best win total in 15 years. However, despite adding Dejounte Murray in the offseason, the Pels were a massive disappointment after being inundated with injuries all year.

Unsurprisingly, top star Zion Williamson again dealt with injury setbacks in 2024-25. After suiting up in a career high 70 games last season, he took to the court just 30 times over the last year. There is now always trade speculation surrounding the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, a new report suggests it is no longer speculation and will happen this summer.

“Since it looks like all the rumors are coming true, the final bit of intel I have on this whole situation is that ownership will mandate [Joe] Dumars to keep Willie Green and trade Zion. This is what I have heard,” In The NO reporter Shamit Dua claimed this week.

The Detroit Pistons legend is expected to take over for general manager David Griffin after he was fired on Monday. Assuming this rumor is true, let’s look at nine teams that could jump into the Zion Williamson trade chase this summer.

New York Knicks

These will be an interesting next few months for the New York Knicks. They are one of the best teams in the East. And a top record in the league. However, there are concerns about this group. Their defense is a problem, and they struggle against elite teams. If they were somehow upset in the first round, heads would roll. That could include being one-and-done with Karl-Anthony Towns if he disappoints in the post-season.

Trading one talented forward with an expensive contract for another could be something that intrigues both teams in the summer.

Chicago Bulls

After letting DeMar DeRozon walk in free agency and trading Zach LaVine last month, the Chicago Bulls have little left on their team. They have played better than expected down the stretch, and players like Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball could be part of a turnaround. But they still need one big gun to lead the way. The one-time All-Star certainly could be an option, depending on the Pelicans’ asking price.

Minnesota Timberwolves

After an underwhelming start to his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Julius Randle has been much better in the second half. However, if he disappoints in the postseason, it could restart questions about his future in Minnesota. Swapping the three-time All-Star for Zion Williamson could be something the organization considers.

New Orleans gets a good player with less upside but a better contract. The ‘Wolves get a legit second young superstar to pair with Anthony Edwards. But there are those old injury demons that could scare Minnesota off.

Zion Williamson stats (2024-25): 24.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season. After being the worst team in the league last year, they could be a team that scores a surprise upset in the opening round of the playoffs. However, they are far from complete and need a running mate for Cade Cunningham. They have the players and draft assets to get a deal done. A Cunningham and Williamson combo could be dynamite in 2025-26.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings seem headed to a blowup of the team that stunned the NBA two seasons ago. Mike Brown is out as head coach. They traded De’Aaron Fox in February. And there is talk of Domantas Sabonis having conversations with the organization about his future this summer. Moving Sabonis and some picks for Williamson would complete their roster makeover, and they can go forward with Williamson and Zach LaVine next season.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are at a turning point. They used lottery picks on LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in recent seasons. Yet, while both put up good numbers this season, it did not stop them from being a bottom-of-the-barrel club in 2024-25. There have been rumblings that Charlotte might consider a Ball trade this summer. Trading one oft-injured young star for another might interest both franchises in an effort to force change.

Zion Williamson contract: Five years, $197.2 million

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns were another one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments this past season. Despite two superstar talents, the team couldn’t even make the Play-In tourney. Big changes are coming to the roster, and Kevin Durant and/or Bradley Beal will be the odd man out. While moving Williamson for Durant would be a win for NO, at 36, a steep decline in performance is bound to happen soon. So there is risk in a deal. But one that both teams might be willing to accept.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers disappointed again in 2024-25. Yet, it seems like head coach Chauncy Billups will hold on to his job. If the coaching staff isn’t changing, then the roster needs a shakeup. A package that includes Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and some draft picks could certainly interest New Orleans in a potential deal.

Utah Jazz

Year three for Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy was the worst yet, as the team lost a franchise-worst 65 games this past season. Hardy is unlikely to be fired, so just like the Trail Blazers, Utah needs to shake up its roster or use its various draft assets in a blockbuster trade. As we know, Zion Williamson is a risk. But the Jazz badly need a player to build around, and after one of the worst seasons in team history, they may be desperate enough to go after the young Pelicans star.