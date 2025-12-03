A new NBA rumor offers up some good news if the Minnesota Timberwolves are really interested in making a blockbuster trade for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Two years ago, Morant was viewed as one of the future faces of the NBA after a second straight appearance in the All-Star game. However, issues created by his love for firearms, off-court altercations, suspensions, and multiple injuries have completely changed the narrative about the 26-year-old.

Things have only gotten worse this season as he continues to clash with the current Grizzlies head coach, Tuomas Iisalo. Unsurprisingly, it has created a lot of speculation that Memphis will seriously consider moving its homegrown star before February’s NBA trade deadline. One team that allegedly has interest in Morant is the Timberwolves.

Considering his talent, the assumption is that Morant would have many suitors on the trade market. Well, maybe not. “The combination of pain in the ass, injury prone, not that good anymore, and big contract is a bad one,” an Eastern Conference executive told ESPN of Morant’s trade value.

Ja Morant stats: 17.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 7.6 APG, 1.0 SPG, 16% 3PT

David Richard-Imagn Images

Several execs who talked to the outlet were very negative on Morant, and that aforementioned East exec would not trade for him, no matter what his salary is. The common concern beyond his attitude is a fear that his best days may be behind him after injuries throughout his career took away his desire to attack the basket in the same way that made him a star.

However, some also suggested, his recent play may just be a symptom of a lack of motivation for his current situation in Memphis. “It’s a gamble, but I truly believe that Ja will be fine at his next stop. But they’re going to have to move Ja. They don’t have a choice,” a West exec told ESPN.

If the Timberwolves truly believe Morant is the player who can help get them to the NBA Finals for the first time ever in 2026, it sure seems like they won’t have a ton of competition on the trade market for the two-time All-Star.