A new report claims the New York Knicks were taking a hard look at pursuing talented sixth man Malik Beasley while he was under federal investigation for sports betting.

Malik Beasley entered free agency earlier this year as one of the best sixth men and three-point shooters on the market. However, his future in the league was put on ice when it was revealed that he was under investigation by the Eastern District of New York over suspicious betting during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024.

When reports then emerged that he had not paid over $21,000 in rent for the high-rise apartment he rented in Detroit, the nine-year NBA veteran’s reputation hit a new low that put his playing future in doubt. However, things are looking up for Beasley this week.

“Malik Beasley is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York,” his attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter told ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on Friday. “This potentially reopens free agency for one of the NBA’s top shooters.”

The reopened free agent market is where the Knicks come in. Following the news, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley dropped a fascinating nugget of intel linking the team to a Beasley free agency pursuit this month.

“Knicks are among teams that have done background work on Malik Beasley’s situation, how likely/unlikely a suspension in 2025-26 was for the free agent,” Begley wrote on X. “ESPN reports that Beasley is no longer a target of federal gambling investigation. NYK currently has vet min to offer free agents.”

The Knicks saw firsthand how impactful Beasley can be during their tough first-round series against the Detroit Pistons in the spring. He would be a great addition to their bench as another talented scorer to go alongside offseason addition Jordan Clarkson.

However, in a follow-up post, Begley did mention it would be difficult for the Knicks to win the pursuit of Beasley. Detroit and other interested teams likely will have more money in their budget to offer the guard.