NBA rumors: Miami Heat caught off guard when specific star didn’t request trade to South Beach last summer?

A new NBA rumor claims the Miami Heat were surprised when Donovan Mitchell did not request a trade to South Beach last summer.

The Heat have been linked to many of the All-Stars that have hit the trade block over the last three years. Including Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. And according to Hoops Wire, some inside the organization were surprised when he did not request a trade to Miami after Cleveland was sent packing in the semis of last year’s NBA Playoffs.

Throughout last season, there was speculation that Mitchell would look for a way out of Ohio ahead of the final year of his contract. The Heat have long been linked to the six-time All-Star for years. And before he landed in Cleveland, they were a rumored contender to acquire him in a trade from the Utah Jazz.

However, to the surprise of many, after being ousted by the Boston Celtics last year, Mitchell ended up signing a new long-term extension with the Cavaliers worth $150 million.

“Mitchell loves playing for the Cavaliers,” a source told Hoops Wire. “He wants to spend the rest of his career in Cleveland and believes this year’s group can win it all.”

The 28-year-old might have gotten a sense of how close this team was. And that a coaching change could be the difference. The Cavaliers surprised many when they fired JB Bickerstaff after a strong season. Then replaced him with former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

However, the move proved to be the right one. Cleveland earned the best record in the East this season. And smashed the Miami Heat in Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Heat are expected to be aggressive this offseason to try and improve the roster. Following a disappointing finish after their February trade of top star Jimmy Butler.

