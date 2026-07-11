Former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into an altercation on Friday morning on a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel, with new details now coming out about the confrontation and lingering issues.

ESPN‘s Shams Charania first reported on Friday night that Adebayo and Herro got into a physical altercation on the practice court. Adebayo reportedly approached Herro regarding comments his former teammate made on social media, with the confrontation escalating into a physical altercation in front of onlookers.

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Herro, now with the Milwaukee Bucks, was seated courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center ahead of Friday’s summer league matchup between Miami and Milwaukee. He greeted several of his former team members and new Bucks teammates before the altercation with Adebayo.

It all stemmed from a few weeks ago, when leaked screenshots of direct messages sent by Herro took aim at his former teammate. Among them, the young guard questioned why an “elite defender be making $60M a year?” when other former Miami stars didn’t get lucrative contract extensions.

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Heat reporter Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shared on X that there had been “some level of resentment” from several former Miami players that the organization seemed to center itself around Adebayo. Not only did the All-Star center land a lucrative three-year, $166 million contract extension in the summer of 2024, but his name also never surfaced in NBA trade rumors. Evidently, that struck a nerve with some of his former teammates.

While Jackson never named who the players were, the presumption is Herro and former Heat star Jimmy Butler were dissatisfied with the direction the organization went in. However, Butler was entering his mid-30s when he wanted a long-term extension and Herro’s resume falls short of Adebayo’s on-court accomplishments.

Tyler Herro says it's all love with the Miami Heat:



"It's all love in Miami. I've seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff. Chris Quinn, Spo. We're all good in Miami and an opportunity for both sides to reset and get a fresh start. We're both super happy for this." pic.twitter.com/86f5h5eWKG — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 10, 2026

The Athletic‘s follow-up report by Sam Amick, Joe Vardon, Jon Krawczynski and Eric Nehm stated that the altercation between Herro and Adebayo took place at the Resorts World Casino in front of an AAU team run by the newly acquired Bucks guard.

“Adebayo walked onto the courts and Herro said something to him. Adebayo approached Herro and, without hesitation, punched him. Herro’s AAU coach confronted Adebayo, and Herro yelled at his former teammate while being escorted out by security personnel. Both players left the scene on their own.” The Athletic on the altercation between former Miami Heat teamamtes Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in Las Vegas

Officers were reportedly not called to the scene, with those in attendance able to separate Herro and Adebayo. Appearing on Amazon Prime Video’s courtside coverage, NBA insider Chris Haynes spoke to the Heat, who said they are “aware of the incident, but they have no comment.”