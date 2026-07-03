The first wave of NBA free agency has drawn to a close, with many of the top players finding new homes on contenders across the league. However, there are still a few of the top NBA free agents remaining, and a veteran All-Star who should soon hit the open market later this summer.

Let’s dive into out NBA free agency predictions for the weekend ahead.

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Rui Hachimura: Minnesota Timberwolves

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We originally predicted that Rui Hachimura would sign with the San Antonio Spurs, but they opted for veteran forward Tobias Harris. There are still a few compelling options available for Hachimura, including a potential return to the Los Angeles Lakers or a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Instead, we believe he winds up with another Western Conference contender. The Minnesota Timberwolves are a great fit for Hachimura, as they are able to offer him plenty of minutes as their four-man. He also provides the complementary skill set and fits the team-first mentality needed alongside LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards.

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Jonathan Kuminga: Los Angeles Lakers

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While we have the Lakers missing out on a Hachimura reunion, we do think they’ll wind up gambling on another wing. Jonathan Kuminga showed a few flashes in his brief tenure with the Atlanta Hawks, enough to warrant the club having some interest in re-signing him. Just a few years removed from being the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, there are clearly still plenty of clubs that believe they can get more out of Kuminga’s upside. What the 6-foot-7 forward provides Los Angeles is much-needed length and defensive versatility on the wing. A one-year deal would be a low-risk gamble for the Lakers, and Kuminga will get one more real chance to prove himself in the NBA.

Related: Multiple NBA Teams Interested in Jonathan Kuminga

Bradley Beal: Miami Heat

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This one feels like one of the easiest NBA free agency predictions to make. Bradley Beal, who turned 33 years old in June, only appeared in six games this past season with the Los Angeles Clippers before going down with a season-ending hip injury. In those six games, he shot only 37.5 percent from the field. However, the Miami Heat find themselves in a situation where they need more potential bucket-getters who can add depth to their rotation but are willing to sign for the minimum. This is the perfect situation for Beal, and a one-year deal for the minimum feels inevitable.

DeMar DeRozan: Los Angeles Clippers

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It’s a matter of time until the Sacramento Kings stretch and waive DeMar DeRozan, allowing the former All-Star guard to hit NBA free agency. Once that happens, we anticipate a deal with the Clippers to follow right behind it. Maybe playing for the Lakers will be under consideration, but there aren’t enough shots to go around with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves running the show. Plus, DeRozan doesn’t really provide anything the Lakers need. Instead, we are pretty confident that DeRozan will spend his age-37 season as a mentor for the young Clippers as he finishes out his career back home in LA.

LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers

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There has been pretty consistent chatter that a film crew could be documenting the upcoming season of LeBron James. That suggests a farewell tour is on the table, which is why he wants to join an NBA Finals contender and is willing to play for any amount. All of this suggests that LeBron is headed home. James Harden still hasn’t re-signed with the Cavaliers, largely because he is trying to help give the club more financial flexibility to bring LeBron back home. By the end of the summer, we’re betting on the projected Cavaliers lineup for next season being Harden, Donovan Mitchell, LeBron, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.