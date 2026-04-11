A notable NBA expert detailed a major problem with the Oklahoma City Thunder that has them set up to be dethroned by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Playoffs.

After winning the franchise’s first NBA championship last spring, the Thunder put a big target on their back. However, because they have reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a core that is still very young, there were questions about whether any team was good enough to knock them off their perch this season.

Well, as the campaign progressed, it became clear that the Spurs just might be strong enough to dethrone the champs. Victor Wembanyama continues to grow into an absolute monster, and San Antonio also has a talent-rich young core. Furthermore, the Spurs are 4-1 against the Thunder this season.

However, OKC star Jalen Williams missed many of those games and has played in just 33 this season. Surely, now that he is back healthy, the Thunder will look like the team that won it all last year. Or maybe not.

Has Jalen Williams regressed in 2025-26?

Jalen Williams is back for OKC…but something is off. He’s not shooting as many 3s, and he’s not shooting jumpers as effectively as he did before. https://t.co/uRIEW3Miji pic.twitter.com/EhcWTZ16YS — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) April 11, 2026

On Saturday, Yahoo Sports NBA expert Kevin O’Connor posted an interesting video about why this is not the same Thunder team as last year, and the reason is that Williams is not playing as he did in 2024-25 when he had a huge role in their journey to a championship.

O’Connor notes that Williams’ growth from a mid-range specialist to a dangerous three-point shooter was really important for OKC last year. His long-range shooting had to be respected by opponents. However, his numbers from three in 2025-26 are way down.

Last year, he was shooting 37%, but that is down to 30% this season. Furthermore, he has seemingly reverted to his mid-range game and is taking far fewer shots from long distance. Plus, he is shooting 41% from the field, which is down from 46% last season.

The NBA insider speculates that the injuries have limited him all year — recovery from offseason wrist surgery and hamstring issues — may be having a major effect on his approach to offense. He claims he is very concerned and that the guy from last spring needs to return if the Thunder wants to get back to the finals.

The report opens the door to further speculation that the Spurs are set for an unexpected finals run this spring.