A new rumor claims that before the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a trade for LaMelo Ball last week, they failed in their pursuit of a different future Hall of Famer besides Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After being ousted in the semifinals of the playoffs by the San Antonio Spurs, the Timberwolves understood change was necessary and were motivated to shake up their roster. Most assumed it would be in the acquisition of the Milwaukee Bucks icon. Especially since they emerged as a top contender for him in February.

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However, in this month’s chase for the 10-time All-Star, they did not have the assets to meet Milwaukee’s revised price tag. That is why they pivoted to a surprise trade for the Charlotte Hornets star. But according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, it seems Minnesota was among the teams that looked into a trade for seven-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard recently.

“Several teams over the last couple of weeks seriously tried to engage [in trade talks]. Minnesota Timberwolves. Detroit Pistons. But they were rebuffed on multiple fronts because of the control Kawhi Leonard had on an expiring deal.” – Shams Charania

Eventually, it became clear that the Toronto Raptors were the only team pursuing a trade that Leonard was willing to commit to an extension, Charania reports. That is why they were able to complete a trade on Tuesday for the future Hall of Famer.

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly receiving Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two future first-round picks, one future first-round swap, and a pair of second-rounders for Leonard.